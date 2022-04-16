Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given April 17, 2022.

Early in His ministry, Jesus had only a handful of followers, most of them members of a small fishing community near the Sea of Galilee. But they were eager to spread His transcendent message to others. Among these early followers was Philip, who, soon after meeting Jesus, went to his friend Nathanael and excitedly declared, “We have found him, of whom Moses in the law, and the prophets, did write, Jesus of Nazareth.”

At first, Nathanael was skeptical: “Can there any good thing come out of Nazareth?” But Philip encouraged him with a simple invitation: “Come and see” (John 1:45-46).

Both Philip and Nathanael, along with many others, had been waiting and watching for the Messiah. And yet Nathanael was ready to dismiss Him — without even meeting Him — because He was from the obscure, insignificant village of Nazareth. But to his credit, Nathanael humbled himself, set aside his doubts and prejudices, and decided to “come and see.” His act of faith was rewarded, and the Savior told him, “Thou shalt see greater things” (John 1:50). Ultimately, Nathanael became one of Jesus’s original Twelve Apostles, spending the rest of his life in devotion to the Lord.

Mary Magdalene seeks the body of Christ and is told by angels that He is risen in this image from the Bible Video series. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A few years later, two other disciples, both named Mary, also came to see. Early on a Sunday morning, they came to a tomb to see the body of Jesus, who had been crucified. But like Nathanael, what they saw was not what they expected. An angel descended from heaven, opened the tomb and pronounced the most significant words ever spoken: “Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay” (Matthew 28:5-6).

It might seem like a small thing to “come and see.” But God honors even small acts of faith. He has marvelous things to show us. He simply wants us to set aside our biases, open our heart, demonstrate some trust and take a step of faith in His direction — even when we don’t yet see clearly. Because as these faithful followers of the Master teach us, first you come, and then you see.

