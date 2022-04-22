This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media about the temple, religious freedom, and trusting in the Lord.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote four social media posts centered around the Washington D.C. Temple open house.

As he prepared to speak to media guests who came to participate in invited tours, he thought about three questions he could answer about temples for those who are not familiar with the beliefs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He shared the answers to these three questions in an article published on Medium.com.

“In the holy temples, what we learn and promise to do changes us from the inside out, enabling us to become more devoted disciples of Jesus Christ,” he wrote in one post.

On April 18, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about how the temple is all about connection during a media event at the Washington D.C. Temple open house.

“I have met with invited guests this week for tours at the Washington D.C. Temple, I have again been impressed how much we all have in common,” he wrote in another post. “Truly, God is the Creator of us all.”

In another post, he praised the “wonderful service provided by youth and many other volunteers of all ages” during the open house guest tours.

At the recent Freedom to Serve Symposium at Drake University, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson spoke about why religious freedom matters to her. She shared five of those reasons in a social media post.

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, recently spoke with the youth of the Kingston Jamaica Stake. They shared with him some of their challenges and how prayer and trusting in the Lord helps them to overcome their struggles.

Several Church leaders also posted on Easter Sunday, sharing their testimonies and gratitude for the Savior.