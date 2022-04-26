FSY spots open to more graduating seniors this year

Registration for For the Strength of Youth conferences is now open to all graduating seniors in all stakes in the United States and Canada as of April 26, in an exception made for 2022. This includes seniors in stakes who are not officially scheduled for FSY until next year.



Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted about the change on his Instagram account.



“We are excited to open the opportunity to graduating seniors who couldn’t attend in previous years due to the pandemic and who will not have the opportunity to go next year,” he wrote.



“If this is your normal assigned year to go to FSY, you must register before April 26 to make sure you have a spot! After that, it will be first come, first served as we fill the remaining spaces. Register today! Come join us. You will meet new friends, have fun, and draw closer to the Savior.”

More information is available at churchofjesuschrist.org/youth/childrenandyouth/fsy/about/graduating-senior-approval-instructions. The notice points out the qualifications for youth in off-cycle stakes — stakes are assigned to for next year — to attend in 2022:

Meet one of the qualifications listed below:

Graduate from high school in 2022

Turn 18 years old at any point during 2022

Turn 19 years old between May 16 and Dec. 31, 2022 (cannot have graduated in 2021 or earlier)

And meet all of the qualifications listed below:

Must agree to live by the standards in the For the Strength of Youth booklet while at FSY

Cannot be currently on probation or parole for any crime

Cannot have committed a sexual offense felony, whether convicted or not

Note: If attending in Canada, no youth can be 19 at any point during their participation at FSY (or 18 at any point during their participation at FSY if attending in Ottawa, Ontario)

The site also goes through the steps to register and for bishoprics to approve youth.

All youth ages 14 and older in the invited stakes are encouraged to come. To see when a stake is assigned to attend, visit churchofjesuschrist.org/youth/childrenandyouth/fsy/stake-assignment.

All are invited to participate regardless of their current activity in the Church. To register, please visit churchofjesuschrist.org/youth/childrenandyouth/fsy/about/youth.

Young single adults from all over the country serve as FSY counselors. Visit fsyemployment.byu.edu for more information.

FSY strengthens faith in Jesus Christ

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon said she hopes youth will see FSY as more than just a summer camp.

“FSY stands for ‘For the Strength of Youth,’ and in reality, we’re strengthening their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” she said.

Church leaders hope parents and youth will see the opportunity to attend FSY as more than one more thing added to their plates.

Attendees will also have fun, wrote the Young Women general presidency and advisory council in a Church News article published earlier this month.

“They will not be alone. They will be in a safe environment where they learn, grow, and build new friendships. They will participate in devotionals, gospel study, games, classes, dances, goal setting and other activities. FSY is part of the Children and Youth program and is designed to help youth apply the gospel of Jesus Christ in their daily lives.”