Messages about temple covenants, Jesus Christ and families were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has greeted guests to the Washington D.C. Temple open house, his message has been the same to each person: “God loves His children — and the temple allows us to feel His love and come closer to Him.”

Elder Cook also posted about welcoming Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and other Supreme Court justices to the temple open house, and how he shared with them that “members of The Church of Jesus Christ learn in the temple about God’s plan for us.”

“We also learn why family relationships are an important part of that plan,” he wrote. “We believe our relationships with God — and with our families — can be eternal.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also wrote about welcoming guests to the Washington D.C. Temple open house. “We shared with them the highest and best in our faith — our covenants to love and serve others, to build strong families, to live honorable lives, and to be good citizens,” he said.

As Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, visited the Washington D.C. Temple open house, she was reminded of how God’s love for His children is “manifested through the blessing we have to make temple covenants and be endowed with the power of godliness all around the world in our day.”

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, testified of the “healing, strengthening power” and “spiritual insights and awakenings” available through making and honoring temple covenants.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined the Martinez family in Mexico to sing “I Love to See the Temple” in Spanish for a family home evening broadcast. He posted the video on his social media channels.

“No one’s life can be understood by one magnificent moment or one regrettable public disappointment,” Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote. She explained how scriptural accounts, such as the woman taken in adultery and brought before the Savior, serve to show how “Jesus Christ was the answer then, and He is the answer now.”

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham told the story of the “daffodil principle,” and explained how small efforts combine into great things with the Lord’s help.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the five things she would share with her 16-year-old self if she could go back in time.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the “crazy” idea her mother had during a snowshoeing excursion and how it exemplified her mother’s identity as a holy woman.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, detailed how registration for For the Strength of Youth conferences will be open to all graduating seniors in the United States and Canada beginning April 26.