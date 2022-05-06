This week on social: Elder Holland calls life ‘the most precious of all gifts’

This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media about turning outward, the Book of Mormon and the Sabbath day.

One of the central messages of the light of Christ is that “life is the most precious of all gifts, a gift which is obtained eternally only through the Atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught. “Whatever your concerns or difficulties, death by suicide is manifestly not the answer. … You are stronger than you think. Help is available, from others and especially from God.”

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote about the human tendency to build a shell around oneself to avoid hurt which can create a distance “from the influence of God on our life and from the influence that others may have on us.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles promised an “increased measure of peace in your lives” through studying the Book of Mormon.

After ministering to Latter-day Saints in Singapore, Cambodia and Thailand, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham shared photos of the trip and wrote of their faith in Jesus Christ and commitment to covenants.

“Conversion to the Savior changes a natural man into a sanctified, born-again, purified person — a new creature in Christ Jesus,” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson asked Primary children in Washington, D.C., to share what they had learned after a recent devotional and she shared their responses in a video.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, discussed how his approach to the Sabbath has changed over the years in a video.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon posted a video inviting youth to attend For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences this summer.