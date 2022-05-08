This Mother’s Day on social: Church leaders pay tribute to the influence of mothers and women

In the United States — and in more than 50 countries around the world — Sunday, May 8, is Mother’s Day. Several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared appreciation and tributes to mothers and women on Sunday, May 8, including single mothers, working mothers, nurturers and caregivers.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a tribute to his wife, Sister Sustan Bednar.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his gratitude for single mothers and how their “monumental contribution deserves a very special acknowledgment on Mother’s Day.”

“Your every sacrifice in loving, teaching, and nurturing a child of God will be rewarded more than you can ever imagine.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how he has “been surrounded by great women.” He shared President Russell M. Nelson’s call to women “for such a time as this.”

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham wrote: “I like to think of this day as a chance to reflect on the many women who nurture, love and teach. Whether you are a birth, adoptive, or foster mom; a grandmother; an aunt; a Primary teacher or Young Women leader; a sister; or a friend, you are doing God’s work by serving those around you.”

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, offered encouragement to mothers, specifically working mothers. She shared her feelings working to help support her family and also doing all of the things mothers do.

“Keep doing your best and seeking the Lord’s help in organizing your life. I know that He will be with you if you seek him in knowing how to balance motherhood and working,” she wrote.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared about an experience with her mother, who is going through chemotherapy.

“She is brave because she has faith in Jesus Christ and knows that going through hard things can mold us into His disciples,” Sister Craig wrote. “There has never been more need in the world to demonstrate courage.”

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video about how messy and loud it can be with children. “Happy Mother’s Day, for there is a place for all in the happy noise of God’s beloved children.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared how her mother was a nurturer.

“Sisters, as women we have a divine appointment and responsibility to nurture — cultivate, care for and support — all of our sisters and brothers,” she wrote.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared the experience of Winona who “is a remarkable mother in her 80s who is a caregiver for her daughter, Jenny, who was born with Down syndrome.”

“On this Mother’s Day I express gratitude to Winona, to my own mother, and to all mothers who are caregivers for their children, parents, and all who need their love. Most caregiving is offered behind the scenes, unnoticed by others,” Sister Porter wrote.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, noted that every woman has unique spiritual gifts.

“Find out what He needs you to do, and then don’t look to the right or to the left but confidently forward with faith, because there are many in need of love and support, and we are stronger when we stand together,” she wrote.

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared his ”gratitude to all mothers who have offered their best to have their families receive the eternal blessings of the house of the Lord.”