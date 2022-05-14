Music & the Spoken Word: Of enemies and friends

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given May 15, 2022.

God gives each of us a limited supply of time, and for the most part, we choose how to use it. The writer E.B. White once said, “One of the most time-consuming things is to have an enemy” (see “A Report in January” in “Essays of E.B. White”). And yet, we get very little good in return for nursing a grudge or ruminating over a past offense. Surely there are many more positive and productive ways to spend our time.

So why do we do it? We live in a stressful time, with political unrest, financial concerns and anxiety about the future. When we feel worried or afraid, we are more likely to react with a short temper, sharp words or hasty judgments. And when that happens, it’s easy to become offended — and to make enemies.

Of course, there’s another way to react to the worries and fears of our day. It begins with considering that other people are worried and afraid too. The person who was impolite or inconsiderate might be carrying burdens we can’t see. Instead of taking offense, we can strive to extend comfort and compassion.

This isn’t a new idea. It’s simply another way of stating what the Lord taught when He said, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you” (Matthew 5:44).

Imagine what could happen if, instead of harboring resentment, you reached out in some kind way to someone who offended you. For one thing, you’ll probably surprise the person. More than that, you might begin building a new relationship. In fact, the best way to defeat an enemy is in seeking to make the enemy your friend.

We can’t control how others will respond to our outreach. But the very effort, no matter how people receive it, helps to make the world a bit kinder, a bit more understanding. Our compassion reduces the anxiety around us and brings peace and unity into our conversations. What a wonderful way to spend the life and the time God has given us!

