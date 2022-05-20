Messages about the young adult devotional last Sunday, standing as a disciple of Christ with love, the legacy of pioneers and what is one thing people can do to combat divisiveness and unhappiness were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson shared several posts on social media after speaking to young adults during a worldwide devotional on Sunday, May 15.

“What a blessing it was for my wife Wendy and me to be with our beloved and amazing young adults at yesterday’s Worldwide Devotional. I reiterate what I said to you last night: I love you. I believe in you. As the Lord’s prophet, I bless you to know the truth about who you are and to treasure the truth about what your glorious potential really is,” he shared.

He also shared the promise that “your future will be more exhilarating than anything you can presently believe.”

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, who was also at the devotional, shared about her newlywed friends Jeff and Alexis who were at the devotional.

President Bingham asked social followers, “What did you learn from President and Sister Nelson? How will you respond to their invitations?”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke at Ensign College’s devotional this week about how to “stand fast against the values and practices that draw us away from the Lord’s teachings” — and do so with love.

“I share this story with you to express my testimony that my life plan was rolled out for me as I lived it, keeping my eye on the prize of eternal life,” Primary General President Camille N. Johnson wrote in a post where she shared events from her life.

“Dear friends, the Savior, who is the author and finisher of my story, has done a far better job than I ever could have! I know He will do the same for you,” she wrote.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, recently ministered in New England and also participated in the dedication of the Smith Family Memorial in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

“We have an important responsibility to ensure the legacy of faith of our pioneer forefathers is never lost. Throughout my life, I have drawn strength from examples of faithfulness shown by my ancestors,” said President Ballard, who is the great-great-grandson of Hyrum Smith — the brother of the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, pointed to her invitation from general conference to stay close to the prophet.

“I’m passing you the microphone, leave a comment and let’s hear how you are making conscious efforts to stay close to the true and living prophet of God!”

In a video, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a scripture from Alma about what people can do about conflict, divisiveness and unhappiness.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explored the experience of the widow’s mite and how the Lord measures.

“Jesus taught that our offering may be large or small, but either way, it needs to be our heartfelt all.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon posted a video about For the Strength of Youth events.

“I promise you: A chance to belong. New friendships and laughter. Truth; truth about who you are and why you’re here.”

For International Families Day on Sunday, May 15, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his gratitude for his family.

“I encourage you to take part in opportunities to strengthen your relationship with those you love,” he wrote.

“Do you have a temple that you consider to be ‘your’ temple?” asked Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency. “Mine is the Washington DC Temple.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared about his recent ministry to Mozambique and meeting the country’s president.

“As we turn our hearts to the Prince of Peace, the sun is always on the horizon. Despite our very real challenges, we have infinite reasons to hope.”

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared about visiting the Book of Mormon videos set and visiting with the youth who were on set.

“Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, Jesus Christ loves you,” he wrote.