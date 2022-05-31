Bells at Temple Square concert in June with in-person, virtual viewing options

The Bells at Temple Square ensemble will perform at its first concert of 2022 on Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle and streamed online. The concert, titled “Life Story,” explores a variety of musical genres from hymns and anthems to classical and jazz. The handbell numbers will also include an organ solo by Temple Square organist Joseph Peeples, according to a news release.

“With the bells, it is not just about playing the notes,” said Teresa Winder, one of the charter members of the Bells at Temple Square, in a news release. “It’s a visual art.”

The Bells at Temple Square handbell ensemble includes 33 volunteer musicians who live within 100 miles of Temple Square. They play on two sets of English handbells, including one with 7 octaves and one with 6½ octaves, and two 6-octave sets of hand chimes.

The performance, conducted by LeAnna Willmore, will open with music of praise with “Acclamation in G. Minor,” “Ring His Glorious Praise,” “Life’s Journey” and “The King of Love My Shepherd Is.” The next section includes music of illumination with arrangements of composer Felix Mendelssohn’s “Italian Symphony,” along with “Sabre Dance,” Carole Bayer Sager and David Foster’s “The Prayer,” and Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man.” The bells then move to explorations of celebration melodies and sounds with “Spiritfire,” “Jazzin” “Them Basses,” ending the concert with a delightfully performed “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Tickets for the concert are free and required. They were available starting Friday, May 20.

Patrons may request up to four tickets, and the concert is for those 8 years old and older. Access to the Tabernacle on Temple Square will be through the west gates, with limited access through the south gate. Check the map for access and parking locations.

This concert will be streamed live on The Tabernacle Choir’s website www.tabchoir.org and on the Choir’s YouTube channel. It will also be available for on demand viewing at the end of the concert on the Choir’s YouTube channel and the Choir’s website “Watch and Listen” section.

The Bells ensemble performed with the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concert, which had a limited audience.

The Chorale at Temple Square and the Orchestra at Temple Square recently had their traditional spring concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on May 6 and 7.

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square “Music & the Spoken Word” rehearsals and broadcasts have recently opened for live audiences.

This year, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square paused rehearsals and live performances in January and February. They resumed in March, with the first live choir rehearsal on March 3 and the first live broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” was on March 6. The first rehearsal with a live audience since March 2022 was on April 21 and the first broadcast with an audience was on April 24, according to information from the choir.

They will move from the Salt Lake Tabernacle to the Conference Center the first week in June — Thursday, June 2, rehearsal followed by the Sunday, June 5, broadcast.