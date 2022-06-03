This week on social: In a battle of authority, let the lighthouse win

Apostles and other general leaders of the Church shared new comparisons to the Savior, personal learnings from “Come, Follow Me” and other inspiration on social media this week.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recounted a funny story of a conversation between a high-ranking navy captain unwilling to change course and a lighthouse keeper, in a social media post on June 2.

Elder Uchtdorf compared this experience to God knowing all and seeing what we cannot see. “He knows the greater truth — past, present and future. And the words He gives to His prophets encompass the greater truth,” he wrote.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a video about how soap works, on social media on June 2.

Soap molecules have one end that loves water and the other loves fat. The oil-loving end clings to germs, and then water can wash it away thanks to the water-loving end.

“The Savior is like soap,” Sister Eubank said. “He has the power to surround the harmful, damaging dirt that clings to us and wash it away.” Repenting feels as good as showering away the sweat and grime of a messy job.

“I’m thankful for soap. And I’m eternally thankful for the cleansing power of Jesus Christ that gives us light and hope and peace when life gets messy.”

In a video posted on his social media pages on June 1, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his happiness about the Tokyo Japan Temple open house. “To be here, now, to be able to participate in the temple open house and the forthcoming dedication is … the greatest blessing we could have ever hoped for,” he said in the video.

The video offered a peek inside the temple, which is scheduled to be dedicated on Sunday, July 3.

Makoto Fukuda, who joined the Church when he was 16 years old, recounted hearing the 1975 announcement from President Spencer W. Kimball that a temple would be built and dedicated in Tokyo. “We were so excited and so happy that everyone applauded,” he said in the video.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, recently saw the message “take courage” painted on a building in London, England, reinforcing something she has learned from reading the book of Joshua.

“Every now and then, being strong and having courage can be evidenced in something grand,” Sister Craig wrote in a social media post on May 29. “But more often, it is manifest in small decisions made every day. It is sharing your testimony online or in person. It is extending an invitation. It is mourning with those who mourn. It is choosing to be kind in the face of anger. It is being a bridge-builder.

“The Lord was with Joshua; He will be with us. We too can and must take courage.”

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared two miracles he came across while reading the book of Joshua, in a social media post on May 28: “1) The Jordan River opens when the priests who carried the tabernacle step into the water, and the people cross it on dry land (see Joshua 3:13–17). 2) The walls of Jericho miraculously fall after the Israelites surround the city for seven days; the priests blow their horns and the people shout (see Joshua 6:1–20),” he wrote.

Brother Camargo then asked, “Have you noticed little miracles around you? Miracles that strengthen your conviction that the Lord is on your side? Have you ever observed small miracles when the Lord blessed your life or facilitated the achievement of something you desired?”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared a new resource to help children learn from the scriptures by posting a video tutorial of the new Old Testament videos in the Gospel for Kids app, on her social media accounts on June 2.

“These videos are a useful resource to help children better understand the Old Testament and will complement your ‘Come, Follow Me’ study. Enjoy!”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote of his testimony and admiration of the Prophet Joseph Smith, in a social media post on June 1.

“Joseph’s translation of the Book of Mormon by the gift and power of God was foundational to the Restoration,” he wrote. “The Book of Mormon is internally consistent, beautifully written and contains the answers to life’s great questions. It is a companion to the Holy Bible and is another testament of Jesus Christ.”

“How did the Savior serve?” Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham asked in a May 29 social media post.

The Savior’s service came through His gifts of the Atonement and Resurrection, but also in smiling at, talking to and listening to those around Him. “He served family and friends, neighbors and strangers alike, and He invited acquaintances and loved ones to enjoy the rich blessings of His gospel. Those “simple” acts of service and love provide a template for our ministering today,” President Bingham wrote.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon enjoys scuba diving. Her friend, on the other hand, can’t seem to relax and breathe. “I just want to tell her: ‘STOP worrying about breathing! You’re already doing it!’” she wrote in a June 3 social media post.

“Christ knows us individually, has fit us with the perfect gear — a full face snorkeling mask to ensure proper airflow, a guide by our side so we can never be lost, and all the training to ensure a safe dive to waters unknown. You are already doing it! Keep trusting Him and just breathe.”

In another post, on May 29, President Cordon shared four ways to combat hardening hearts — a far more troublesome crisis in the world than a bag of hardening bread left open on the counter.

“Much like the easily tossed aside twisty ties that will save a loaf of bread, it’s up to us to use these heart-saving ties to our Savior, Jesus Christ,” she wrote.

During a recent Christmas morning, a friend of Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, lay in bed overcome with sorrow and pain due to her pending divorce.

In a June 1 social media post, Sister Porter wrote, “Lying in bed sobbing, she poured out her soul in prayer to her Heavenly Father, telling Him of her despair. As she concluded her prayer, the Spirit whispered to her that God knew her pain. She was filled with His compassion for her.”

This experience gave her the hope she needed to replace the heaviness of the morning with laughter and joy as she joined her children in building a snowman.

“Have you been able to replace the ‘spirit of heaviness’ with inspired perspectives that lifted others and made room for hearts to be healed? Have you ever been able to shine a light in the darkness of misunderstanding, confusion and unbelief?” Sister Porter then asked.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, recently came across a vase of flowers in a park, accompanied by a sign reading, “A flower for anyone who needs one today.”

“There wasn’t an invitation to read the Book of Mormon or attend a Church meeting with someone, yet the light of Christ was shared,” she wrote in a social media post featuring a photo she took of the flowers, on May 29.

Sister Craven wrote that she can be a bit of an overthinker when it comes to ministering. But something simple like sharing these flowers are a perfect example of ministering.

Sister Craig shared a video conversation between her and a friend, in a social media post on June 3.

“Getting comfortable with discomfort is a lesson my friend Meredith was taught by the Holy Ghost, and I can’t stop thinking about it,” she wrote in the post. “I am learning that so often in my life Heavenly Father is more concerned about my growth as a disciple of Jesus Christ than He is about my comfort.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared her son’s excitement to be an FSY assistant coordinator this summer, in a social media post on May 28.

“He attended EFY as a youth multiple times and still talks about the amazing experiences he had and, most importantly, the way in which he came to know his Savior in a deeply personal and meaningful way,” she wrote.