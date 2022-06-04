Music & the Spoken Word: Peace like a river

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given June 5, 2022.

Because God loves His children, He has filled this world with goodness and beauty that proclaim His love. Among those good and beautiful things are the kind acts of caring people and the simple and majestic wonders of nature. All of this brings hope and joy to life and encourages us to live with confidence and contentment, without fear.

And we need that, because at the same time, this world also has plenty to be fearful about. The threat of sickness, war, social rejection or economic uncertainty can cause us to lose sight of the things that are beautiful and good in the world.

Thankfully, God has given us the power to choose between fear and hope, between distress and peace. While we cannot always choose the challenges we face, we can make choices that bring inner peace — His peace — even when worldly troubles surround us.

One day, a young woman sat quietly on the bank of a river that ran through the heart of a large and noisy city. She could hear the honking horns of passing cars moving on each side of the river. She could smell the dense and heavy city air. She could see stress and anxiety in the faces of people rushing by. But despite all this, she also saw the river flowing peacefully by, undisturbed by what was happening along its banks. She said to herself: “I see the challenges that are in front of me, but they don’t need to overwhelm me. Just like the river, I can move along with peace in my heart, with a quiet place inside myself where the trouble of the world cannot come.”

Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (see John 14:27). There is an abundance of good in the world. The best way to find it is to turn to God — the Source of all that is good. His love is available to all, and His offer of peace is extended to all. The troubles of the world will always be with us, but peace, like a river, can flow through our lives — not just any peace, but His peace.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirectTV, SiriusXM Radio (Ch. 143), the tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on many of these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.