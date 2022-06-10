This week on social: How a ‘heart-racing’ rappelling experience relates to a relationship with Jesus Christ

From Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s anniversary tribute to his wife to Brandon Flowers’ testimony, Church leaders shared faith-inspiring memories, messages and invitations on social media this week.

In a Facebook post on June 8, Relief Society General President Jean B. BIngham recalled a “heart-racing” experience rappelling with a group of young women. The anchor bolt had not been securely set and the person belaying her had to laboriously lower her, hand over hand, with the rope.

“As our willing partner, the Savior will not allow us to fall beyond His reach,” President Bingham wrote. However, individuals must put on their harness and anchor themselves to the Savior through covenants.

“What do you do to strengthen your anchor to Jesus Christ?” she asked her social media followers.

In honor of his 59th wedding anniversary on June 7, Elder Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared with “the whole world” his gratitude for his wife, Sister Patricia Holland.

“No one has taught me more. No one has given me more strength. No one has been a brighter light in my heaven. Marriage is one of those seafaring experiences which, however much it is anticipated when looking forward, is far richer and greater when looking back upon it from the distant shore,” he wrote.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote on June 10 about his recent participation in the J. Reuben Clark Law Society event honoring his friend Bob Abrams with the Thomas L. Kane Award.

“There is great power in working with those of other faiths to promote common values. I encourage each of us to look for opportunities to work with those of other faiths in our communities. Our Father in Heaven is pleased when His children look for ways to promote peace and understanding.”

Referring to a recent trip to Bolivia, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote on June 10 how he visited the Cristo de la Concordia statue in Cochabamba.

“This statue is visible from almost anywhere in the city — symbolizing the importance of the Savior to these people. In the same way, you and I can put Christ at the center of our lives and become one with Him by prioritizing things that will draw us closer to Him.”

On June 6, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about an “extra special” opportunity he had to visit his grandsons as they concluded their week at this summer’s inaugural For the Strength of Youth conference in the United States.

“Having witnessed the spiritual energy that was present among our youth, I am convinced these FSY conferences are among the best things that the Church of Jesus Christ has ever done for the youth. I pray youth everywhere take advantage of the opportunity to participate as these sessions become available in their areas.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on June 5 about his opportunity to welcome media and invited guests to the Tokyo Japan Temple open house. Included in his post was a video highlighting some of their experiences.

“Although the beauty of the temple was impressive to them, it was even more impressive how their spirits were touched as well.”

In a post on June 9, Sister Michelle D. Craig of the Young Women general presidency wrote about the inspired question she heard recently of a Sunday School teacher. In reference to the “cloud of witnesses” in Hebrews 12:1, he asked, “Who are they, this cloud of witnesses that surrounds each one of us?”

Since then Sister Craig has pondered the individuals around her who inspire great faith in Jesus Christ or distract. “There really is a ‘crowd in the cloud,’ and I am choosing to focus my limited time and energy on those who are cheering me on, those who inspire greater faith in Jesus Christ.”

Brother Brad R. Wilcox of the Young Men general presidency posted a photo on June 6 of himself with Brandon Flowers, who is the lead singer of the band The Killers and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When Brother Wilcox asked him why he believed, Brandon Flowers responded, “I believe not because l’ve seen pillars of fire or pillars of light but because my bosom has burned as if by fire, and my path has been illuminated as if by light. I believe because every commandment I keep improves my life.”

Brother Wilcox encouraged his social media followers to “remember to look for God’s hand in your life. Remember the Spirit you have felt. Remember the angels that walk among us.”

Sunday School President Mark L. Pace reminded his social media followers in a post on June 8 about the upcoming broadcast titled “Teaching in the Savior’s Way” featuring Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. On June 12, the Apostle will share principles to help members find joy in teaching and increase their ability to teach like the Savior.

“I invite you to come and learn from an Apostle of Jesus Christ about teaching in the Savior’s way. In doing so, you will invite His Spirit into your heart and home,” President Pace wrote.