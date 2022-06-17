Topics of faith, Father’s Day and focusing on the Savior were discussed on social media this week as Church leaders shared personal experiences and extended thoughtful invitations.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared how she hears the Savior, in a video on Instagram on June 15 as part of the Hear Him series. Of learning how different individuals hear Him, she wrote, “It is a lifelong pursuit to identify how He speaks to us personally.”

On June 14, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, tweeted, “Becoming like a little child will change us and qualify us to enjoy the gifts that come through the Holy Ghost.” On Instagram and Facebook he further explained what it means to become like a little child and why this is beneficial for individuals and individuals’ relationships with the Savior.

Becoming like a little child will change us and qualify us to enjoy the gifts that come through the Holy Ghost. Having the Spirit’s companionship will comfort, guide, and strengthen us. — Henry B. Eyring (@EyringHB) June 14, 2022

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor of the Young Women general presidency, posted on Instagram on June 12 about fathers and suggested a thoughtful approach to Father’s Day. She noted what a blessing fathers are and what may be a sincere gift might be.

She wrote: “We are all sons and daughters of God — the ultimate Father. The one who gives us every good gift. So what if on the day we honor fathers we showered both fathers? By serving and loving here on earth, we could shower our Father in Heaven, THE Father, with gifts that He wants far more than new socks.”

She offered the question, “What gift will you give Him today? Are you in?”

On Instagram, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, encouraged others to share their faith. On June 16 she wrote, “Use your voice to articulate what you know and feel.” She continued, “Tell them why you believe, what it feels like, if you ever doubted, how you got through it, and what Jesus Christ means to you.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s tweet emphasized the love that is found in Jesus Christ and His example. The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited all to love as the Savior loved. He said, on June 12, “If we learn from Him, we will greatly improve as human beings.”

Where do we find our greatest example of loving God and others?

In the life and teachings of our Savior and Redeemer. Following the Savior means loving, caring for, blessing, and lifting others.

If we learn from Him, we will greatly improve as human beings. pic.twitter.com/y82c8tGtwG — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) June 12, 2022

On June 16, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her thoughts through Instagram about a lesson she recently learned on a trip to England. The instruction regularly announced to “Mind the gap” when entering and exiting subways brought her thoughts to the Savior and growing closer to Him. In order to mind the gaps in life, she suggested three steps to counteract this:

“Be intentional about placing our faith and trust in Jesus Christ. “Ask ourselves and write the answer in a journal or sticky note in your scriptures: How would He have us feel about ourselves, about others? “What actions can I take that will reflect this faith and trust? Now do those things!”

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, posted on Instagram on June 16. He related the story of David and Goliath to remind that the Goliaths in life may be faced. When asked what he would have youth know, he said, “They are children of God” and “God has a mission for them on this earth.”

On Instagram, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, expressed her gratitude to her fellow friends in the Primary presidency. She said, on June 13, that focusing on Christ allows for a specially connection. “I have come to learn throughout my life that nothing connects hearts faster and makes the bonds of friendship stronger than when you are united with those you love in the cause of Christ,” she said.