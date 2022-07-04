Monthly potluck luncheons help JustServe flourish in Arizona

An idea to create connection for older women in Prescott Valley, Arizona, has now expanded into a years-long service effort.

In about 2016, the Prescott Valley Arizona Stake Relief Society started having monthly service luncheons for “sunshine (or senior) sisters” who might be lonely, explained LaDawn Dalton, the JustServe specialist in the Prescott Valley Arizona Stake.

Since that first luncheon, the group of women has done service projects and provided donations too numerous to count. They go to JustServe.org, which is a website and app listing the needs of community organizations and connects those groups with volunteers.

“These sisters have literally provided sunshine to many organizations in need through JustServe,” Dalton said.

Some of these efforts include:

Making bows for babies

Collecting books for school libraries

Sewing teacher appreciation baskets

Giving trauma teddy bears to fire stations

Giving school supplies and paper to teachers

Providing supplies to the local mental health facility

Gathering pillows and blankets for the homeless shelter

Finding craft supplies and other requests for a special needs preschool

Donating food and snacks for healthcare workers and emergency personnel

Providing food for the hungry through food banks and the Hungry Kids program

Collecting bandages, underwear, snacks, cough drops and more for school nurses

Items collected for a food drive stack up on a table as women gather for a potluck lunch in the Prescott Valley Arizona Stake. The senior service luncheons began in 2016, and the women pick a JustServe project to do. Often they help with food drives. Credit: LaDawn Dalton

Dalton said each ward in the stake provided a committee member to help run the potluck luncheons and decide which service opportunities to participate in that month.

“There is a palpable feeling of joy and unity at these luncheons,” she said. “It is so inspiring to feel the power of a group of women coming together for a worthy cause and lifting each other and providing hope at the same time.”

Dalton said news of what this group is doing is starting to be recognized throughout the community. They have made sure to let others know that the entire community is welcome to come eat and serve together.

The women connect with each other as they share memories and speak of their childhoods. They also feel a love for the people they are serving in the community through the service projects.

“Find a project on www.justserve.org and so you can appreciate what they feel,” Dalton said. “Pure joy!”