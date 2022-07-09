This week on social: Finding inspiration in others

This week on social media, Church leaders shared the inspiring stories of others and their testimonies of the Savior and His gospel, as well as asked readers compelling questions.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared on Instagram on July 6 saying, “No other buildings on earth — even the most magnificent buildings — have what temples have.” While President Ballard’s wife passed away roughly four years ago, he is joyful that he will be able to live with her after this earthly life, along with his family.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham focused her Instagram post on transitions and Relief Society. On July 6 she said, “Dear young women, please know that you can always count on Him to be with you and that Relief Society can help you stay close to Him.” She reminded sisters that they are never alone.

On July 7, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video on Twitter about a miracle that took place at the Cabo Verde Temple dedication. He said, “We should live our lives praying for and anticipating miracles. With faith in Jesus Christ all things are possible.”

We should live our lives praying for and anticipating miracles. With faith in Jesus Christ all things are possible. Our Heavenly Father responds to our sincere prayers and honest faith in His Son Jesus Christ. We will see His hand in our lives as we trust Him and His Beloved Son. pic.twitter.com/0Tr5J5kdP2 — Neil L. Andersen (@AndersenNeilL) July 7, 2022

On Facebook, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted about a recent experience she had at a musical with her family. On July 7 she explained that throughout the production, a little girl sitting nearby would occasionally let out squeals of excitement, and her body language clearly illustrated that she was enjoying the show. Sister Wright stated, “Every child has a song in their heart that is unique to their story. Some songs are easily understood while others require additional patience and care.” She encouraged readers to seek guidance in the Spirit and inspired resources to better understand children’s trials and help with love.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, on July 6, posted on Instagram about a funeral he attended of a friend who committed suicide after a long battle with depression. President Lund said that there is hope in Christ. “The truth is, grace is a gift. You don’t have to earn a gift. You simply need to choose to receive it,” he said.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted about McKay Nelson on Instagram, a Californian teenager who created the podcast “Teens Read the Book.” Nelson invited teens from around the world to read different parts of the Book of Mormon, resulting in participation from roughly 250 teens from 10 different countries and 15 U.S. states.

“McKay told me he hopes that when people listen to teens reading the Book of Mormon it will lead them to do good (see Alma 31:5) and feel closer to God, truth, and light,” said Brother Wilcox on July 8.

On Facebook, Brother Milton Camargo reflected on July 8 on the story of Naaman in 2 Kings 5. The first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency said that after discussing the passage with his wife, they pondered why Naaman needed to wash in the river seven times. He said, “We know that faith must precede the miracle. Perhaps the “long wait” gives us an opportunity to develop the faith necessary for the miracle to happen!”