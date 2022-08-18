Youth at Education Week: Going to classes during the summer — and liking it

PROVO, Utah — So, how many teens ages 14 to 18 are willing to travel substantial distances from home, spend a week of their late summer vacation going to classes — some as early as 8:30 a.m. — and not only want to attend but pay for the privilege to do so?

And actually like it? And do it summer after summer?

For the 2022 Brigham Young University Education Week on the Provo, Utah, campus, some 900 youth are doing just that — participating in 44 classes designed specifically for youth and held Monday through Friday, Aug. 15-19, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

And that’s not including Thursday night’s youth dance at the Joseph F. Smith Building quad that runs until 10:30 p.m.

That group of 900 makes up 5% of this year’s approximately 18,000 participants, and as Education Week celebrates its 100th anniversary, the “rising generation” is becoming the next generation of attendees.

Bruce Chang, a Seminaries and Institute instructor and a presenter for youth classes at the 2022 Brigham Young University Education Week, visits with a youth attendee in a break-out moment during a morning session Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the BYU Richards Building in Provo, Utah. | Scott Taylor

Ashley Keil and Erin Harding, a pair of 16 year olds from Layton, Utah, left home early Wednesday with several friends in time to make the day’s first youth class, which focused on doubting ones doubts rather than doubting one’s faith.

If not for the weeklong commitment to attend classes, Ashley knows exactly what she’d be doing on a typical summer morning.

“Sleeping!” she exclaimed.

After listening to her mother and grandparents talk about their previous Education Week experiences, Ashley talked Erin and others into giving it a try in 2022.

“It’s kind of like a huge seminary class,” Erin said. “I like how friendly everyone is.”

Added Ashley: “And it’s a lot better than high school, I’ll tell you that.”

A young man and others listen while at BYU’s Education week in Provo on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Youth ages 14 through 18 are welcome to register, as well as 13 year olds who will be 14 by Dec. 31. Dress is casual, but attendees are asked to abide by “For the Strength of Youth” and BYU standards.

Education Week offers a separate series of youth classes — one per each time slot over the five days. Monday’s sessions were one-time offerings, while the Tuesday-through-Friday sessions were progressive subthemes over a singular topic (see lists below).

For example, the 4:30 p.m. youth class simply titled “Stand!” — presented by Tamara A. Fackrell, an attorney-mediator from Lehi, Utah — has offered the following four daily sessions:

Tuesday — “Courage to Stand Your Ground Against Your Goliath”

Wednesday — “Stand by Me: Enhance Your Communication”

Thursday — “Stand Out! Be A Light”

Friday — “Stand Ye in Holy Places and Be Not Moved”

Youth attendees play games between sessions of the 2022 Brigham Young University Education Week on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the BYU Richards Building in Provo, Utah. | Scott Taylor

Daytime classes were held in a double-gymnasium setting in the Richards Building, with evening classes in the Joseph Smith Building’s auditorium.

Responding with in-session comments and answers to questions, youth attending classes are engaged with the presenters. Some take notes, others snap cellphone photos of scriptures, quotes and teachings shown on large display screens.

Some youth are joined by family, sometimes with adults; others are with friends — some they signed up with to attend or others they’ve met while attending.

A number of youth are more than mere tag-alongs with parents or grandparents attending their own Education Week sessions. Ashley and Erin and friends are among those who came on their own.

The same is true for Menifee, California, siblings Sophie and Harvey Brown. Seventeen-year-old Sophie is back for her third time at Education Week, having a perfect annual attendance interrupted in 2020 when the COVID-19 forced the program’s cancellation that year.

She got started at age 14, invited to join older sister who had attended Education Week in previous years, and her brother later followed in similar fashion.

“They would tell me all about it,” recalled Harvey, 15, who is back for his second year. “I thought, ‘This sounds like fun,’ and I decided to do it.”

He appreciates the social opportunities of making friends — who said that as the two siblings were surrounded by newfound friends from Texas, Colorado and Utah were waiting for them.

Sophie admitted to having attended a couple of the “adult” courses. “But we usually stick with the youth classes — they’re so entertaining and very spiritual.”

The single-time youth classes held Monday were:

“Things That Matter Most” — Randy B. Clegg, instructor, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion

“Christ Lightens: Finding Hope, Healing and Happiness through Hard Times” — Kori L. Andrews, instructor, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion

“Life-Changing Lessons from Scriptural Heroes Who Chose Faith” — Lani O. Hilton, author and homemaker

“Developing Unshakeable Faith” — Scott C. Woodward, BYU-Idaho professor of religious education

“Seven Evidences That the Book of Mormon Is True” — Scott C. Woodward

“Preparing for Personal Revelation” — Lynne Hilton Wilson, Teacher, Menlo Park Institute of Religion

Youth and adults walk across BYU campus in Provo, Utah, during Education Week Aug. 15-19, 2022. | Matthew Norton, BYU photo

Classes for youth offered Tuesday through Friday, from morning to evening:

“Tradition vs. Conversion: How Do We View the Gospel of Jesus Christ” — Bruce Chang, instructor, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion

“‘O Youth of the Noble Birthright’: What It Means and What I Should Do About it” — Corinne T. Baird, instructor, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion.

Corinne T. Baird, a Seminaries and Institute instructor and a presenter for youth classes at the 2022 Brigham Young University Education Week, visits with youth attendees prior to a morning session Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the BYU Richards Building in Provo, Utah. | Scott Taylor