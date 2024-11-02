Jon Ryan Jensen: Maintaining poise in turbulent times

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is interviewed in the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors' Center in South Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Recently I was interviewed by a high school student on the topic of social media and artificial intelligence and their potential dangers.

As we talked, I was intrigued by the interviewer’s questions and inferred outcomes. I was asked about the effects of social media on mental health, the dangers of a society driven increasingly by the inclusion of artificial intelligence in different messaging products, and whether there were any benefits of social media networks at all.

I shared research findings on some of these topics. I shared personal experiences and observations. And at the end of the interview, knowing that the young man conducting the interview is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I talked with him about the role of understanding one’s divine identity in navigating the topics we had discussed.

Satan has always used every tool at his disposal to distract, demean, tempt and incite individuals to commit sin. Social media and AI are no different.

My own social media feeds and messaging groups have been filled recently with arguments about political candidates and the upcoming presidential elections in the United States. The issue is not isolated to the U.S., however. More than 50 countries have presidential (or their equivalent) elections in 2024, affecting more than half the world’s population. Does Satan want to sow discord in those places and try to influence that many of God’s children on the earth today? Of course.

When he can pit friends and family and strangers all against each other, he wins — regardless of an election’s outcome.

But less than one month ago, President Russell M. Nelson taught as only a Prophet of God can about how to avoid that contention and how to maintain focus on Heavenly Father’s plan for all His children — a plan that will inevitably lead to eternal happiness if we follow His instructions.

For those seeking peace in their hearts and answers to their most challenging questions, President Nelson taught that the house of the Lord is the place to spend time focused on the Savior and learning about Him.

“We feel peace and spiritual reassurance, in contrast to the turbulence of the world,” he said of worshipping in the temple.

Social media, AI, virtual reality, augmented reality or any other platform cannot replicate the peace found in the house of the Lord.

President Nelson promised more than feelings of peace and comfort in the temple as well. “In the temple,” he taught, “we receive protection from the buffetings of the world.”

There is no bouncing around from one message to the next to the next in the temple. The topic is singular. The blessings are consistent. The perspective is eternal.

Near the end of his message, President Nelson extended three invitations:

Rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. Help gather scattered Israel and prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. Talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ.

Those three invitations were immediately followed by President Nelson’s declaration three times that “the best is yet to come” and reasons why that statement is true.

“The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again! The best is yet to come because the Lord is hastening His work. The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”

To answer my teenage friend, no, social media and AI will not be the end of the world any more than the printing press, radio broadcasts, television or the internet have. They can be used for good. They can be used for evil. But none of those compares to the blessings that come from consistently worshipping in the house of the Lord and remembering that “the best is yet to come.”

The results of an election, a congressional vote, a sports tournament or a reality show competition will not give true joy to anyone on the winning or losing side. Joy, peace and calm come from dedication to the Lord.

“Come unto Christ and ‘offer your whole [soul]’ to Him. This is the secret to a life of joy,” President Nelson said.

May we be dedicated to the One we elected to follow long before we came to this earth, and in Him find true joy.

— Jon Ryan Jensen is editor of the Church News.