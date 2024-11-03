Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Phillip Davies, Associated Press; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, the Church began the Tallahassee Florida Temple’s public open house phase with a media day Monday morning, Oct. 28, with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Nine-year-old Bo Burtenshaw’s testimony grew after a chance encounter with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. On Sunday, Oct. 27, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund invited youth to share the Savior’s light during a worldwide youth broadcast. Music and other resources were released after the broadcast for the 2025 youth theme for young men and young women.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dedication and open house dates for the Auckland New Zealand Temple as well as the open house and rededication of the Toronto Ontario Temple. Renovation updates for the Salt Lake Temple were featured in a recent update on the Temple Square renovation project, published Wednesday, Oct. 30.

As approved by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, full-time missionary opportunities for senior single members of the Church are now expanded. Historians, writers and editors gathered at the Church History Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to celebrate the release of the fourth and final volume of “Saints: The Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days.”

In the newest episode of the Church News podcast, Deseret News sportswriters Dick Harmon and Lee Benson shared insights on the lasting legacy of BYU football’s 1984 season. Take a look back on the various seasons of the Book of Mormon Videos, as the series is planned to wrap up in December 2024. The Church News reported on The Orchestra at Temple Square celebrating its 25th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 25, with a concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

1. Tallahassee Florida Temple begins public open-house phase with media day

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, are interviewed outside the Tallahassee Florida Temple on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Tallahassee, Florida. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Monday, Oct. 28, Elder Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, welcomed media to the Tallahassee temple, which will be the 16th and final house of the Lord dedicated in 2024.

In conjunction with the start of Monday’s news conference and media tours, the Church released interior and exterior images of the new temple on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

2. How a chance meeting with Elder Stevenson inspired a young boy to feel God’s love

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posses for a photo with 9-year-old Garrett Rawlins, left, and 9-year-old Bo Burtenshaw, right. Both boys are in the Syracuse Utah West Stake and met Elder Stevenson at a high school football game in Northern Utah on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Susan Rawlins

Although ‘confused and sad’ after receiving news that he wouldn’t be participating in the children’s choir for the October 2024 general conference, Bo had the opportunity to meet Elder Stevenson.

“It was a testimony builder, that Heavenly Father knows and loves us individually,” he said.

3. Worldwide broadcast for youth celebrates the light of Jesus Christ

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with young men and young women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as part of a worldwide broadcast for youth on Oct. 27, 2024; The 2025 youth theme logo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a worldwide broadcast, Elder Soares invited youth to share the Savior’s light and stand for truth with meekness and power. “Jesus Christ has made wonderful promises to those who act in faith as they stand as witnesses of Him to the world,” Elder Soares said. The broadcast also included a message from President Freeman and President Lund from April 2024.

The 2025 youth theme was announced on Sept. 17. Now, additional resources have been made available for youth, their parents and their leaders.

An exterior rendering of the Auckland New Zealand Temple, left, and the Toronto Ontario Temple; Work has concluded on the Salt Lake Temple’s six spires, and scaffolding has been removed. The spires have been strengthened for seismic resistance. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will rededicate the Toronto temple on March 23, 2025. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Auckland temple on April 13, 2025.

A new update on the Salt Lake Temple was released on Oct. 30 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The update features a completion of work on the six spires, an iconic part of the temple.

5. Expanded opportunities for senior single missionaries, both men and women

Sister Lori Thurston, a senior missionary serving in the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission, consoles a weeping woman. Sister Thurston served with her husband, Elder Bob Thurston. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For several decades, senior single sister missionaries have been able to serve in limited assignments, while senior single men previously were not called to serve full-time missions.

Effective Friday, Nov. 1, changes were implemented allowing single men 40 and older to now serve full-time missions, and single women the same age to have increased opportunities.

6. Church releases 4th and final volume of ‘Saints’ series

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a General Authority Seventy, and editors Scott Hales, Lisa Olsen Tait and Jed Woodworth at a press conference about the publication of "Saints, Volume 4: Sounded in Every Ear, 1955-2020" at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The fourth and final volume of “Saints: The Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days” was released on Tuesday, Oct. 29. “Saints, Volume 4: Sounded in Every Ear” is available in 14 languages and chronicles the history of the Church from 1955 to 2020, a period marked by rapid global growth in membership and temple building.

Lee Benson and Dick Harmon join the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, to talk about the 1984 BYU football national champions; Brigham Young University football coach LaVell Edwards carries the trophy as he is carried off the field following BYU's 24-17 victory over University of Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 22, 1984, in San Diego, California. | Screenshot from YouTube; Phillip Davies, Associated Press

Lee Benson and Dick Harmon shared insights on BYU football’s incredible 1984 season and how the football program advances the mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Taking a look back 40 years on the team’s success has been “a magical time,” but even without the current 8-0 season, paying tribute to the 1984 team would still be apropos — after all, 40 years is quite a milestone.

8. A look back at the Book of Mormon Videos

Actor Langi Tuifua, a former BYU football player, plays war hero Captain Moroni in the Church’s Book of Mormon Videos series. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Book of Mormon Videos series wraps up in December 2024 with the final two episodes. The series will total 45 videos, available in multiple languages.

Jaelan Petrie, a producer of the Book of Mormon Videos, emphasized that the videos are meant to be a visualization of the Book of Mormon rather than a dramatization. “I think it’s a pretty important clarification there, that we’re not trying to be dramatic,” he said. “We’re not trying to do entertainment, we’re actually doing another translation of the Book of Mormon.”

9. Orchestra at Temple Square celebrates 25th anniversary

The Orchestra at Temple Square perform in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. The orchestra was created 25 years ago in 1999. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated its 25th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 25, with a concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

“We express our profound love, admiration and appreciation for all that they have done for the past 25 years,” Tabernacle Choir music director Mack Wilberg, who also oversees the orchestra, said during the concert, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

