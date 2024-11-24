President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 30, 2023; Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles looks at offered donation selections at the Hong Kong Giving Machines on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the New Town Plaza in Shatin, Hong Kong; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaches missionaries of the Barbados Bridgetown Mission on Nov. 16, 2024; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

During the week of Nov. 17-23, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared a video on his social media. On Friday, Nov. 15, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostle, witnessed as Light the World Giving Machines were placed in Hong Kong for the first time. During his ministry in the Caribbean Area, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught missionaries in a devotional held on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to students and others in attendance during a devotional held on Nov. 17 at BYU—Hawaii. The Church Newsroom reported on Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and second counselor in the Relief Society presidency Sister Kristin M. Yee’s European ministries that concluded mid-Nov.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson emphasized teachings of Church President Russell M. Nelson in a devotional to young single adults on Friday, Nov. 15. Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, advised missionaries during a Provo MTC devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

In the newest episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Family History Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch, shared insights on how technological advances, inspiring experiences and growing interest in genealogy help nourish temple work, as FamilySearch turns 130 years old. Musicians around the world shared their testimonies through song during the 2024 Church Music Festival held on Saturday, Nov. 16.

1. President Oaks reiterates message on degrees of glory in new video

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 30, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks posted a video to his social media with clips of his October 2023 general conference address “Kingdoms of Glory.”

“Our Heavenly Father loves all His children so much that He wants us all to live in a kingdom of glory forever,” he wrote in a short message accompanying the video, which is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. “He wants us to live with Him and His Son, Jesus Christ, eternally.”

2. Elder Uchtdorf helps open Hong Kong’s first Giving Machines

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles looks at offered donation selections at the Hong Kong Giving Machines on Nov. 15, 2024, at the New Town Plaza in Shatin, Hong Kong. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The opening ceremony for the Light the World Giving Machines was one of several that have happened across the globe over the past week, some with Church general authorities or general officers participating in the events.

Elder Uchtdorf, who was in attendance, shared: “I think we created a wonderful group of friends which will go beyond the moment and beyond Christmas and beyond the next years, and it will cause other organizations and groups wanting to be part of this. We would like to go out and do good and increase the good in the world.”

3. Elder Rasband teaches missionaries in Barbados to ‘love the small’ and receive revelation

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught missionaries of the Barbados Bridgetown Mission on Nov. 16, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to the missionaries of the Barbados Bridgetown Mission, Elder Rasband spoke on the unique work they as missionaries have serving on islands of the sea. Expounding on his own experience serving in Bermuda, Elder Rasband encouraged the missionaries to find joy in their service, and to ‘love the small’.

Sister Rasband, who accompanied Elder Rasband during his ministry, also had the opportunity to testify to the missionaries. “If you come to know the Savior more, the more you will love Him. The more you love Him, the more you will want to serve,” she said.

4. Elder Renlund at BYU—Hawaii

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Kevin Tumaliuan, BYU–Hawaii

During a the BYU–Hawaii devotional, Elder Renlund expounded on the process of becoming like the Savior by sharing five aspects in the process of taking upon the name of Christ, as well as the promised blessings that follow.

“When we take on ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we willingly join the Savior in His work. … We join the Savior in His work when we share His gospel, when we minister to those who have been shattered or crushed by their experiences in mortality, and when we help the vulnerable,” Elder Renlund said.

5. ‘A one-by-one ministry’: President Freeman and Sister Yee inspire Latter-day Saints across Europe

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman takes a selfie with several women in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Beginning her ministry in Dublin, Ireland, on Nov. 1, President Freeman concluded her ministry on Nov. 9. “Part of the great work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to provide relief,” she shared. “To take care of all of God’s children is a remarkable thing.”

During her ministry, Sister Yee traveled to Finland, Sweden, Denmark and England. During a devotional with Relief Society sisters in Finland’s capital city, Sister Yee reminded the sisters, “You are seen, you are known, and you are loved.” On Nov. 18, the Church Newsroom released an article at the conclusion of her ministry.

6. YSA Devotional with President Camille N. Johnson

General Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson speaks at a Young Single Adult devotional at BYU–Idaho on Nov. 15, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

During a devotional to young single adults, President Johnson reiterated the importance of building and sustaining one’s own testimony. She shared how her testimony that President Nelson is the Lord’s Prophet has been deepened most significantly by listening to him, studying his words and striving to follow his prophetic counsel.

“I’ve issued this invitation before to friends [and] congregations, inviting anyone in the sound of my voice to forge their own testimony of our Prophet by studying his words with me every day,” she said. “I received a text recently thanking me for the invitation and saying, ‘I feel better already.’ I know you will, too.”

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during the devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

During a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Bishop Budge offered insights and reminded missionaries of the tools that are helpful in fulfiling their purpose of inviting others to “come unto Christ” as detailed in “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“If understood and used appropriately,” he said, “these tools can help us focus on the things that matter most, deepen faith, sharpen focus on the missionary purpose, accelerate learning and increase joy.”

8. Elder Hamilton talks about the 130th anniversary of FamilySearch

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Family History Department, joins the Church News podcast along with FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

During the Church News podcast, Elder Hamilton and Steve Rockwood discussed the historic milestone of the FamilySearch program reaching 130 years of operation and how technological advances, inspiring experiences and growing interest in genealogy truly help nourish temple work.

“All of this — everything we do, everything that we’re about, every possible activity of FamilySearch — is driven by one thing, and that’s to “nourish temples with names.” That’s President Nelson’s quote. Families come together, they identify their ancestors, they submit those names to the temple. There is no purpose to genealogy without temple ordinances,” testified Elder Hamilton.

9. Musicians around the world rejoice in Christ for the 2024 Church Music Festival

Leslie Walker directs the a children’s choir during the Church Music Festival at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Hundreds of performers filled the Tabernacle on Temple Square for the 2024 Church Music Festival. The broadcast included recorded testimonies from global participants of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square who spoke in various languages such as Spanish, French, Swedish, Korean, Chinese, Danish, German, Portuguese and English.

One such testimony, recorded in Spanish, was given by Miguel Rodriguez from Puerto Rico who sang with the choir during the October 2023 general conference. “Several times when I have had experiences at different times in my life related to my anxiety, my fears, I always sing the hymn ‘Nearer, My God, to Thee’. And I always feel the Spirit of the Lord by my side, strengthening me in such a way that I can also feel the presence of the Father and the Son, Jesus Christ.”