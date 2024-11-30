Music & the Spoken Word: Light the world

Simple acts of kindness can light the world one candle at a time, observes Derrick Porter in this week's "Music & the Spoken Word" with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Dec. 1.

For more than 5,000 years, candles have been used as a source of light (see “History,” National Candle Association, candles.org/history). And though electricity has caused the use of candles to decrease, candles are still known widely today for their deep symbolism in many religious and cultural ceremonies.

Candles represent light, hope and divine guidance, among other things. For instance, those of the Jewish faith light Shabbat candles on Friday evenings to welcome the Sabbath. Hindus light diya lamps during Diwali to signify the victory of light over darkness. Many Christians light candles during the Advent season leading up to Christmas to represent Jesus Christ as the Light of the World.

The light from an individual candle is of course small but potentially powerful. Rabbi Moshe Davis described its power perfectly when he said: “One candle can light another. And see how its own light increases, as a candle gives its flame to the other. You are such a light.” (See “Igniting a Flame for Practice During Pandemic,” by in Zach Lasker, eJewishPhilanthropy, Dec, 15, 2020, ejewishphilanthropy.com/igniting-a-flame-for-practice-during-pandemic.)

The light from one candle is enough to spark new light in another. As Rabbi Davis taught, you and I have the same opportunity to share light. Our individual light may feel small, but it is potentially powerful — powerful enough to light the world.

Lighting the world does not require a bonfire; it requires a simple flame, a light from you and me. We light the world one kind act at a time.

I’m reminded of a widow who lives in my neighborhood. Now well into her 90s, she continues to write simple notes of gratitude to those around her. Her notes light the world.

A young woman I know takes time to bake cookies and deliver them to friends and sometimes strangers. Her cookies light the world.

Another woman takes time regularly to visit those who need a listening ear. She sits quietly and listens to all they have to say and responds with a loving smile. Her listening lights the world.

I’m inspired by these women and their simple acts of kindness that light the world one candle at a time. And we can do the same! Our individual candlelight can combine with others and burn together brightly, illuminating every corner of the globe with hope, joy and peace.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.