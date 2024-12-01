Clockwise from top left: Detail from "Light of the World," by Michael Malm, is featured as part of the 2024 First Presidency Christmas message; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, enter the Casper Wyoming Temple on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024; missionaries sing a hymn during a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, center right, meet with a group of missionaries from the Greece/Bulgaria Mission on Mars Hill in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

During the week of Nov. 24-30, the First Presidency released a Christmas message signed by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. On Sunday, Nov. 24, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Casper Wyoming Temple. Elder Cook also spoke to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Church News reported on the European ministries of both Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, completed a ministry in the South America Northwest Area. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, President Porter addressed the missionaries at the Provo MTC.

The First Presidency released a site location and exterior rendering for the Fairbanks Alaska Temple and set a groundbreaking date for the Tacloban City Philippines Temple. The newest episode of the Church News podcast was released on Nov. 26 with guest Laurel Day, president of Deseret Book.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Read the First Presidency’s 2024 Christmas message

Detail from "Light of the World," by Michael Malm, is featured as part of the 2024 First Presidency Christmas message. (Used with permission and may not be copied.) | Michael Malm

The First Presidency testified of the Savior and His Atonement in the 2024 First Presidency Christmas message, sharing their “witness and knowledge of this most important gift.”

Related Stories 2024 Light the World Christmas initiative invites all to be someone’s angel

2. Elder Cook dedicates Casper Wyoming Temple, pays homage to pioneer heritage

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, enter the Casper Wyoming Temple on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Casper Wyoming Temple was dedicated as the Church’s 201st dedicated and operating temple by Elder Cook, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary Cook.

“Here in mortality, we have the privilege of being the congregation of the righteous to find our ancestors and, by proxy, perform sacred ordinances for those who are in spirit prison,” Elder Cook said ahead of the dedication. “As we do so, we do for them what they cannot do for themselves.”

Related Stories Casper Wyoming Temple opens to media, public

3. Elder Cook underscores joy, thankfulness of missionary service in Thanksgiving devotional

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“You are embarking on an inspiring experience to be full-time representatives of the Savior’s Church,” emphasized Elder Cook as he spoke to more than 1,300 training missionaries at the Provo MTC on Thursday morning, Nov. 28. The devotional was broadcast to the Church’s 10 other MTCs worldwide.

“On this day of Thanksgiving, we truly can rejoice and be glad as we work alongside the Savior in this sacred cause,” said Elder Cook, who was accompanied by Sister Cook, who also spoke.

Related Stories A day-in-the-life look at Thanksgiving Day at the Provo Missionary Training Center

4. Elder Stevenson highlights blessings of courage, covenant-keeping with Christ, during ministry in Europe Central Area

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, meet with a group of missionaries from the Greece/Bulgaria Mission on Mars Hill in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During Elder Stevenson’s 10-day ministry in October 2024, he offered counsel, instruction and encouragement to Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy.

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area, commented: “The love and humility with which Elder Stevenson ministered to all of our members in Italy will remain etched in their minds and hearts forever as a wondrous example of discipleship. I have had the unique privilege to witness his personal and individual ministry, not only to congregations but to the ‘one.’”

Related Stories How a chance meeting with Elder Stevenson inspired a young boy to feel God’s love

5. How caring for flood survivors and visiting a lighthouse fit into Elder Soares’ European ministry

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles hugs a young boy during his visit with Latter-day Saints in Catarroja, Spain, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Sister Rosana Soares and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud greet others behind him. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares’ ministry in Europe was filled with meetings, visits and interactions with Church members, missionaries and local leaders. During his time in Valencia, he received a prompting to go help the Saints affected by the floods. “I thought, ‘... the opportunity to go there and be with those people in Valencia is unique,’” Elder Soares said. “And I really felt in my heart the Spirit saying, ‘You should go there.’”

6. Ministering in South America becomes ‘unforgettable experience’ for President Porter, Sister Dennis

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and Sister J. Anette Dennis of the Relief Society general presidency, right, meet with a representative of Banco de Alimentos Diakonia, a food bank in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During their 11-day ministry, President Porter and Sister Dennis traveled to Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia during Nov. 1-11. As they spoke and ministered to missionaries, leaders, women, youth and children, the leaders were then blessed and strengthened by them in return. “What a blessing it was to greet them and see up close their countenances full of the light of Christ,” President Porter said.

Related Stories 3 things Primary General President Susan H. Porter wants Primary leaders to know

7. ‘God is mindful of His people,’ Primary general president teaches missionaries

Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

President Porter emphasized to missionaries at the Provo MTC how their service can bring them closer to Christ so they can experience deeper joy and thanksgiving, and she invited missionaries to be mindful of every person in their spheres. She repeatedly testified that “God is mindful of His people” while telling stories of how she has learned this in her own life.

Exterior rendering of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The site and exterior rendering for the Fairbanks Alaska Temple were released Monday, Nov. 25, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The First Presidency set a date for the groundbreaking of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple as well as announced who will preside at the event. This temple is one of 13 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or in planning for the Southeast Asia island nation.

Related Stories Fairbanks Alaska Temple | Church News Almanac

9. Podcast episode 216: Deseret Book President Laurel Day on the power and personalized process of revelation

Laurel Day, president of Deseret Book, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this episode of the Church News podcast, Laurel Day, president of Deseret Book, explains how revelation and agency have blessed her life in unexpected ways. “Revelation came to my heart to settle and to help me realize: ‘Yeah, this is the enabling power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. This is what it feels like. This is what it can do for you.’ And revelation is the distilling of a testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ,” testified Day.