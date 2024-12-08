Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The Canadian flag flies over the Lethbridge Alberta East Stake Center during an online devotional Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022; Batbayar Ulziidelger, Mongolia ambassador to the U.S., and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turn on the Christmas lights at the 47th annual Festival of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024; BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton, right, introduces Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, during a devotional broadcast Friday, Dec. 6, 2024; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Light the World Giving Machine launch event on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, inside historic Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

During the week of Dec. 1-7, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of the new Canada Area. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivered a Christmas message at the 47th annual Festival of Lights illumination Tuesday, Dec. 3. During the BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast Dec. 6, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to more than 70,000 students.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles unveiled Light the World Giving Machines in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 30. Giving Machines on Times Square opened Monday, Dec. 2; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was present alongside various charities.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, finished their 10-day ministry in the Africa West Area. Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, offered guidance to listeners during a Brigham Young University devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched a new website featuring information and resources for learning about and visiting Historic Nauvoo, Illinois, and Carthage Jail. On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Church announced the Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price are now available in American Sign Language videos in the Gospel Library.

In the newest episode of the Church News podcast, Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, and David N. Weidman, managing director of the Missionary Department, discuss how “if ye have desires to serve God ye are called to the work.”

1. First Presidency creates new Canada Area of the Church

The Canadian flag flies over the Lethbridge Alberta East Stake Center during an online devotional in Lethbridge, Alberta, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Creation of the new administrative area in the country will provide leadership and support for all Church leaders and units in Canada and will be effective Aug. 1, 2025.

“We are grateful for the Lord’s direction as His Church continues to grow across the earth,” wrote the First Presidency in a letter announcing the new area to Church leaders around the world, according to a report Friday, Dec. 6, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

2. Be a ‘purveyor of light,’ Elder Andersen invites in Washington, D.C.

Batbayar Ulziidelger, Mongolia ambassador to the U.S., and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turn on the Christmas lights at the 47th annual Festival of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen invited the hundreds who filled the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center to share the Light of the Savior through service and kindness.

“It is our faith that each one of us is a son or daughter of God. This light that burns within each of us comes from God and is part of our divine nature,” Elder Andersen said. “It represents goodness, kindness, wisdom, sharing what we have with others, lifting those who are hurting or troubled, helping to dispel ignorance and increasing understanding, chasing away the darkness and opening the windows of light.”

3. ‘The Lord’s Church needs you,’ Elder Rasband tells BYU–Pathway students

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton, right, introduces Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Darby Simon

Elder Rasband reminded BYU–Pathway Worldwide students they are needed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“You must remember: We love you, we thank you, and the Lord’s Church needs you. We need you today, and we need you all for the rest of your lives as devoted servants to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Elder Rasband declared.

4. Elder Gong joins Light the World Giving Machines unveiling in Kansas City and President Johnson at the Times Square Giving Machines

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Light the World Giving Machine launch event on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, inside historic Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the unveiling of the Light the World Giving Machines inside the Kansas City’s historic Union Station, community leaders, local charitable organizations, families and friends were welcomed. “In this world where there are many needs, none of us can do everything, but every one of us can do something,” said Elder Gong, who also participated in related events in Kansas City over the holiday weekend.

The Giving Machines in Times Square drew together the leaders of major national and international charities with visions of changing the world for the better. “Motivated by love of God and love of our neighbors, these Giving Machines afford all of us a very unique giving experience,” said President Johnson who was joined by representatives of 15 global charities.

5. Sister Browning and Sister Runia testify in Africa of Jesus Christ

Sister Tamara W. Runia, second from left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, third from left, visit children in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024, with Sister Olufunmilayo Ojediran, Sister Lucie Kyungu and Sister Hannah Morrison, the wives of the members of the Africa West Area presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nov. 15-25, Sister Browning and Sister Runia visited Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, where they trained ward and stake Primary and Young Women leaders, spoke to missionaries, testified in devotionals and ministered to individuals and families.

From her experience Sister Browning shared, “Everywhere I have been, someone has said to me, ‘You are welcome.’ It has brought joy to my heart.”

6. ‘Choose to be a peculiar people’ and become a ‘valued treasure’ of the Lord, Elder Perkins tells BYU students

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | BYU photo

Elder Perkins invited listeners to be a “peculiar people” and to find the joy that comes when keeping the commandments.

“You and I are Jesus Christ’s valued treasure because He purchased us at the infinite price of His own blood shed in Gethsemane and again on Calvary,” Elder Perkins declared.

7. Church launches new website to help Latter-day Saints discover, learn about and visit historic Nauvoo

Angel Moroni statue stands atop the Nauvoo Illinois Temple in Nauvoo on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The new Nauvoo website is to not only provide information and resources for learning about the historical sites, but it will also serve as a companion resource for Latter-day Saints studying Doctrine and Covenants with the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum throughout 2025, said Marshall Tapp, a project manager in the Church History Department.

“When you can see it and visualize where things happened, the scriptures begin to come to life,” he said. “That is the backbone that is formed around this website — it is focused on helping people learn.”

8. Doctrine and Covenants, Pearl of Great Price now available in ASL

A mother talks to her daughter using American Sign Language. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides ASL resources for the Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price, now available as videos in Gospel Library. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 2025, Latter-day Saints will study the Doctrine and Covenants at home and church as part of the Church’s annual “Come, Follow Me” curriculum for individuals and families. And with the Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price now available in American Sign Language, new opportunities are opened in Church resources for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

9. Podcast episode 217: Elder W. Mark Bassett and David N. Weidman of the Church’s Missionary Department on the expanding role of missionary work

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, joins the Church News podcast along with David N. Weidman on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

Elder Bassett and Dave Weidman discuss new resources, tools and invitations to reach God’s children as missionary numbers are the highest in years.

When discussing how a mission can change a young man or young woman’s life, Elder Bassest shared: “But I’ll tell you: Certainly a missionary goes out to invite others to come unto Christ. That’s the role. But there are so many other things that happen to a young man, a young woman. And I think I would first focus on sacrifice.”