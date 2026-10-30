BYU–Pathway Worldwide honors 194 graduates from Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay

Graduates of BYU–Pathway Worldwide participate in a graduation ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Carla Patanía first saw an advertisement for BYU–Pathway Worldwide several years ago. In the ad, a student shared his experience and said, “BYU–Pathway has changed my life.”

At the time, Patanía thought: “Wow. That’s a bit of an exaggeration.”

But now roughly seven years later, after being a BYU–Pathway student, mentor and missionary, Patanía confirmed, “Yes, it has changed my life, and I have seen how it changes the lives of others.”

Patanía was one of several speakers during a graduation ceremony for graduates from Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay who were able to earn a university degree online from Ensign College or BYU–Idaho through BYU–Pathway Worldwide, the Church’s online education provider.

A BYU–Pathway Worldwide graduate poses for a photo with Church and university leaders during a graduation ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The main objective of the event was to provide BYU–Pathway students in the South America South Area the opportunity to celebrate their achievements with the families, friends and leaders who supported them along the way, said Ivan Gavarret, BYU–Pathway Worldwide area manager.

“We know that many students cannot travel to Salt Lake City or Rexburg for graduation at BYU–Idaho or Ensign College, so having this event was filling a gap that had been identified in the area with our students,” Gavarret explained.

The achievement ceremony — on Thursday, Oct. 22, in Buenos Aires, Argentina — was the first of its kind in the Church’s South America South Area and recognized the efforts of more than 190 students who earned 160 associate degrees and 82 bachelor’s degrees, according to the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy serving in the South America South Area presidency, attended and spoke at the event. A prerecorded message by BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton was also shared. The event was livestreamed on the South America South Area’s YouTube channel.

Graduates of BYU–Pathway Worldwide participate in a graduation ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Faith-based education

BYU–Pathway Worldwide is part of the Church Educational System of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and currently facilitates higher education opportunities to roughly 89,000 students in 180 countries. In a nutshell, “BYU-Pathway Worldwide provides an accessible path to a spiritually based degree completely online at an affordable price,” explains its website.

In his remarks, Elder Held noted that BYU–Pathway helps individuals prepare for a profession and become self-reliant. “But it is much more than that. These are steps in a process through which the Lord has taught us that he who receives light and continues in God receives more light,” said Elder Held.

It is good to prepare for a profession, he said. “But beyond that, [the Lord] invites us to always keep learning, to never stop learning, and to remain curious. To learn more about how the world works, about history, biology and everything else.”

Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a graduation ceremony for BYU–Pathway Worldwide students in the South America South Area, held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With that in mind, he invited graduates to remember all they have learned through study, but also by faith. “It is this combination of study and faith that makes any Church university so wonderful, because it brings together the temporal things we need in this world with the spiritual things that will remain with us throughout eternity,” said Elder Held.

President Ashton noted in his message to graduates, “Your degree is not only a personal accomplishment; it is preparation for greater service and covenant-making.”

The knowledge and skills gained from education will help graduates support their families and build a better future. “But just as important, your light and your example will help others see the Savior and feel the love and hope He offers,” said President Ashton.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton delivers a message to BYU–Pathway graduates in South America in a prerecorded message on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Screenshot from the South America South Area YouTube Channel

He quoted Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, who said, “We shouldn’t care if the world’s spotlight isn’t shining on us. It’s more important to know that God’s light is shining through us” (“Let His Radiance Shine through You,” April 29, 2026, BYU Women’s Conference).

That principle was echoed by Patanía, who earned her bachelor’s degree while working and taking care of her children in her home in Argentina. “God has given us a special gift. He has given us this opportunity to learn, and He expects us to do something with it,” said Patanía.

Friends and family of BYU–Pathway Worldwide graduates listen to a graduation ceremony held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She invited fellow graduates to ask themselves: “What does God expect me to do with this light He has given me? Who can I serve? How can I make a difference in the world?”

President Ashton shared the example of José Roque, a graduate from Venezuela, who was forced to leave his country unexpectedly.

Roque thought his opportunity for education had passed until he found BYU–Pathway. “I look back with gratitude and amazement at how much my family and I have grown both temporally and spiritually. I found better jobs, gained valuable skills and knowledge, and my testimony grew stronger,” said Roque.

Said President Ashton to graduates: “The world needs who you have become through your efforts, your education and the Savior’s grace. You are a vessel of God’s light.”

Graduates of BYU–Pathway Worldwide participate in a graduation ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Friends and family of BYU–Pathway Worldwide graduates listen to a graduation ceremony held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints