Church issues statement on drought and the Great Salt Lake

View from Lone Rock on what used to have water around it on the Great Salt Lake on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement Thursday, Oct. 29 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org regarding a regional drought in the Southwest United States and the Great Salt Lake:

“We are mindful of the many weather-related disasters and other hardships suffered by people across the world. While our concern is global, we refer in this statement to the extended drought in parts of the Western United States, and specifically its impact on Utah’s Great Salt Lake.

“For several years, the Great Salt Lake has experienced increasingly critical low water levels. We recognize that there is no single solution to this situation and that an ultimate resolution will depend on increased precipitation. It is, however, encouraging to see efforts by government entities, community groups and concerned citizens as they work together to do what is possible to help preserve this vital natural resource.

“Since 2015, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has undertaken substantial conservation efforts to help address conditions in the Great Salt Lake Basin and beyond. We encourage our members, as residents and citizens, to take personal steps and to support public efforts that they deem to be most effective in conserving water.

“We express gratitude to our Heavenly Father for His blessings and encourage the preservation and prudent use of resources He has entrusted to our care. We also continue to join with friends of other faiths in prayer and fasting for respite from weather-related and other environmental challenges for all who may be affected.”

Smart controllers and waterwise landscaping at a Church meetinghouse in Mesa, Arizona, contribute to the Church's water conservation efforts on Jan. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent water conservation efforts

In addition to the statement, the Church listed recent water conservation and environmental stewardship measures, in the news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The list includes the donation of $3 million to support phragmites control work, the donation and lease of nearly 30,000 acre-feet of water, the installation of over 3,100 smart irrigation controllers on landscapes for properties owned by the Church across the Intermountain West and significant water-wise conservation efforts.