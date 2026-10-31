Jon Ryan Jensen: ‘Lord both of the dead and living’

Ofrendas created to honor deceased loved ones can feature photos of family and friends, personal possessions of the deceased, candles, marigolds and papel picado.

My father died six months before my wife, Megan, and I were married. He had suffered for many years, as had his father before him. I didn’t know my paternal grandfather, and my children wouldn’t know theirs. At least not in this life.

My father-in-law is from Mexico. He and my American mother-in-law raised their children attending Spanish branches and wards for most of my wife’s life. They visited family in Mexico as often as they could. They taught their children Spanish. They taught them how to dance, and I, subsequently, learned how to dance salsa from my father-in-law for my wedding reception.

I had never been to Mexico before I got married, but I have come to love many of its traditions. The food is wonderful. The music can be loud. But my dancing is still terrible after 20 years.

Pan de muertos is a brioche-style bread baked to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico. | Ryan Jensen

But one tradition brought me to tears when my wife introduced it to me. I had heard of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. I had seen colorful tributes to family members and eaten delicious breads on that day. However, I was unfamiliar with the concept of an ofrenda.

An ofrenda is a type of stand or platform where families place photos and belongings of deceased loved ones to remember them on Day of the Dead.

My wife had printed a photo of my dad when he was a young man and unaffected by the disease that took his life. He is happy and full of energy in that photo. She placed the photo in a small frame and put him at the center of my first ofrenda.

As the years have passed, the collection of photos has grown. My wife’s grandmothers, my grandmothers, her grandfathers, my grandfathers, more distant relatives and now two of my siblings all have a place in our living room each October.

This is not a form of worship. We don’t pray to them. We honor them. We love them. And we know that we will see them again.

Two weeks ago in Montpelier, Idaho, President Henry B. Eyring dedicated a new temple. The Sunday morning of that dedication, he said, “I promise all who will serve in this temple, in any capacity, that they will have an increasing feeling of the Lord’s love and a growth in love for Him.”

As I looked at our loved ones’ photos on our ofrenda when I returned home, those words of the first counselor in the Church’s First Presidency returned to me.

How grateful I feel that Jesus Christ would volunteer to redeem all of God’s spirit children from interminable physical death through His Resurrection. Every person who has come or will come to this earth will live with a resurrected body one day.

By serving in the temple in any way, we can all feel the Lord’s love. We can all grow in our love for Him and for the blessings we will receive thanks to Him.

This week in a video, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of a recent ministry in Oaxaca, Mexico. He speaks of the ties between the Day of the Dead and beliefs we hold dear as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We are part of a family far greater than we may realize. We are links in a chain that binds generations together through faith, sacrifice, experience and love,” he said in the video as he stood in a cemetery.

A family far greater than we may realize? Paul testified of a similar principle in his writings to the Romans.

In Romans 14:9, he wrote, “For to this end Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and living.”

Our family is eternal in nature and size. It includes those of us who are alive and those who came before. It includes those who will follow us. Regardless of the dates we spend on this earth, we can share all of eternity’s time together.

So while I am sad to see my brother’s photo added to our ofrenda this year, I am comforted to know that Christ is Lord both of the dead and living and that we will see each other again.

In all our griefs and sorrows, may we all find such comfort in living our beliefs, honoring our covenants and worshipping in the temple.

— Jon Ryan Jensen is editor of the Church News.