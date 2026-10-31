Music & the Spoken Word: Making the most

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. This week is No. 5,068 of the broadcast.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

A child asks: “Mom, who makes the most? A doctor or a teacher?” The child, in asking which profession earns the most income, unintentionally sparks a question, different — but perhaps more important — in his mother’s mind.

Her consideration is not about money but about who chooses to make the most out of life. Who, in those moments when life gives lemons, chooses to make lemonade and smile their way through it — looking for the magic rather than the misery of the moment.

Making the most of life’s moments means optimistically looking for the good in circumstances that at first glance are less than ideal.

Recently, a young couple was married. They had planned their wedding day with meticulous precision. Everything had been considered — from the colors of the tablecloths to the music to the seating arrangements to the location of the cake. They had everything under control except one thing: the weather.

The big day of their outdoor wedding arrived, and as evening approached and lines of guests began to form, so too did dark, heavy rain clouds. Within moments, thunder clapped and the clouds released heavy torrents of rain upon the bride and groom and their family and friends. Everyone was soaked to the bone, including the bride, her cake and perhaps even the joy of what was supposed to be the perfect evening.

Then, without warning, the bride ran and jumped into a nearby swimming pool. The groom immediately followed, cannonballing into the water. They embraced — no more wet than they had been moments earlier — and watched with joy as dozens of rain-soaked wedding guests followed their lead. The entire wedding party danced and sang to the music — some in the pool, but all in the rain.

The water that could have drowned their joy instead buoyed it. It’s safe to say they made the most of the moment.

As we seek to make the most of life’s moments, may we remember God’s purpose for our lives: to have joy (see 2 Nephi 2:25). Joy can be found in the rare moments when all is perfectly right, but more often it is found in the very real, everyday imperfections of life.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.