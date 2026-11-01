This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Ezekiel 1-3, 33-34, 36-37 and 47, which include teachings about prophets, the Bible and the Book of Mormon.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these chapters of scripture.

The prophet Ezekiel

“The prophet Ezekiel was born about two decades before Lehi and his family left Jerusalem. In 597 BC, at age 25, Ezekiel was one of the many carried captive to Babylon by Nebuchadnezzar, and as best we can tell, he spent the rest of his life there. He was of the Aaronic priestly lineage, and when he was 30, he became a prophet (see Ezekiel 1-3). …

“Pleading with His children, God tells Ezekiel, ‘Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?’ (Ezekiel 33:11).

“Far from being anxious to condemn, our Heavenly Father and our Savior seek our happiness and plead with us to repent … So Ezekiel and every prophet before and since, speaking the word of God out of a full heart, have warned all who will to turn away from Satan, the enemy of their souls, and ‘choose liberty and eternal life, through the great Mediator of all men’ (2 Nephi 2:27).”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2017 general conference, “The Voice of Warning”

Ezekiel 2

“At the beginning of most dispensations, a book is given to the newly called prophet. Moses received tablets (see Exodus 31:18). Lehi was given a book to read concerning the destruction of Jerusalem (see 1 Nephi 1:11-14). Ezekiel was given “a roll of a book” (Ezekiel 2:9-10) containing the Lord’s message for the house of Judah in his day. John the Revelator on the Isle of Patmos was shown a book with seven seals (see Revelation 5; Doctrine and Covenants 77:6). Is it any wonder, then, that the Lord would provide a book containing the fullness of the gospel as part of the ‘restitution of all things’ (see Acts 3:19-21)? The Book of Mormon has the power to draw all men and women to Christ. Its references to the Savior’s Atonement are the clearest on record with regard to its purpose and powers.”

— Elder Merrill J. Bateman, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2005 general conference, “A Pattern for All”

Ezekiel 3

“Even if you are unsure, I witness that we can withstand the heat of the latter days and even thrive in them. We are the Saints of the latter days, and these are great days. We were anxious to come to the earth at this time, having confidence that we would not be left to stumble when confronted by the adversary’s increasingly darker and more confusing mists but rather to take counsel and direction from he who is authorized to say to us and the entire world, ‘Thus saith the Lord God’ (Ezekiel 3:27).”

— Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy, April 2023 general conference, “A Living Prophet for the Latter Days”

Ezekiel 33

“Constant vigilance is required to counteract complacency and casualness. To be vigilant is the state or action of keeping careful watch for possible danger or difficulties. And keeping watch denotes the act of staying awake to guard and protect. Spiritually speaking, we need to stay awake and be alert to the promptings of the Holy Ghost and the signals that come from the Lord’s watchmen on the towers (see Ezekiel 33:7).

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2019 general conference, “Watchful unto Prayer Continually”

“Carcassonne is a remarkable walled city in France that has stood since medieval times. Tall towers surge upward from its protected walls, built for watchmen who stood on those towers day and night, keeping their attention riveted in the distance for the enemy. When the watchman saw an enemy approaching, his warning voice protected the people of Carcassonne from the impending danger they could not see.

“A prophet is a watchman on the tower, protecting us from spiritual dangers we may not see.

“The Lord said to Ezekiel, ‘I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word [from] my mouth, and warn them from me’ (Ezekiel 33:7).

“We often speak of our need to follow the prophet, but consider this heavy burden the Lord places upon His prophet: ‘If thou dost not speak to warn the wicked …, [and] that wicked man … die in his iniquity; … his blood will I require at thine hand’ (Ezekiel 33:8).”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2018 general conference, “The Prophet of God”

“Through Ezekiel, the Lord declared:

“‘As for the wickedness of the wicked, he shall not fall thereby in the day that he turneth from his wickedness. …

“‘If he turn from his sin, and do that which is lawful and right; …

“‘Restore the pledge, give again that he had robbed, walk in the statutes of life, without committing iniquity; he shall surely live. …

“‘None of his sins that he hath committed shall be mentioned unto him: he hath done that which is lawful and right’ (Ezekiel 33:12, 14-16).

“In His mercy, God promises forgiveness when we repent and turn from wickedness — so much so that our sins will not even be mentioned to us. For us, because of the Atonement of Christ and our repentance, we can look at our past deeds and say … ‘That’s who I was. But that past wicked self is no longer who I am.’”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2015 general conference, “Latter-day Saints Keep on Trying”

Ezekiel 34

Several members of a ward council discussing plans for their ward members. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Ward councils, elders quorums and Relief Societies, please hearken to the Good Shepherd and help Him ‘seek that which was lost, … bring again that which was driven away, … bind up that which was broken, … strengthen that which was sick’ (Ezekiel 34:16). … Inspired ministering blesses families and individuals; it also strengthens wards and branches.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2023 general conference, “Ministering”

“There are quorum members and those who should be our quorum members who require our help. … The Lord Himself said to Ezekiel the prophet, ‘Woe be to the shepherds of Israel that … feed not the flock’ (Ezekiel 34:2-3).

“My brethren of the priesthood, the task is ours. Let us remember and never forget, however, that such an undertaking is not insurmountable. Miracles are everywhere to be seen when priesthood callings are magnified. When faith replaces doubt, when selfless service eliminates selfish striving, the power of God brings to pass His purposes. We are on the Lord’s errand. We are entitled to the Lord’s help. But we must try.”

— The late President Thomas S. Monson, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, October 2004 general conference, “Anxiously Engaged”

Ezekiel 36

“With every covenant we make and every effort we give to keep it, we can receive ‘a new heart’ and a fuller measure of ‘a new spirit’ (see Ezekiel 36:26-28). Little by little, the more we invite His goodness into our hearts and cast out the self-defeating voices in our heads, we become His people because we truly make Him our God. Jesus so keenly wants to be our King and our Shepherd and our Prince of Peace, and we can choose to make Him so in our own hearts and minds.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2025 general conference, “Jesus Christ and Your New Beginning”

“As my love for the Savior has grown, so has my desire to replace hurt and anger with His healing balm. It has been a process of many years, requiring courage, vulnerability, perseverance and learning to trust in the Savior’s divine power to save and heal. I still have work to do, but my heart is no longer on a warpath. I have been given ‘a new heart’ (Ezekiel 36:26) — one that has felt the deep and abiding love of a personal Savior, who stayed beside me, who gently and patiently led me to a better place, who wept with me, who knew my sorrow.”

— Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2022 general conference, “Beauty for Ashes: The Healing Path of Forgiveness”

“To persevere firm and steadfast in the faith of Christ requires that the gospel of Jesus Christ penetrate one’s heart and soul, meaning that the gospel becomes not just one of many influences in a person’s life but the defining focus of his or her life and character. The Lord says:

“‘A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.

“‘And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.

“‘And … ye shall be my people, and I will be your God’ (Ezekiel 36:26-28).”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2018 general conference, “Firm and Steadfast in the Faith of Christ”

Ezekiel 37

The Bible and the Book of Mormon. | Deseret News archives

“As we contemplate the relationship between the Bible and the Book of Mormon as handheld devices, one might ask a question. How useful and complementary do you think two books would be if the Lord declared they would be joined together and ‘become one in thine hand’? That is what the Lord declared concerning the ‘stick of Judah,’ the Bible, and the ‘stick of Joseph,’ the Book of Mormon (see Ezekiel 37:15-17).”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2024 general conference, “Sacred Scriptures — the Foundations of Faith”

“The coming forth of the Book of Mormon began long before Joseph Smith received the gold plates from the hands of the angel Moroni. Prophets of old prophesied about this sacred book’s advent in our day. … Ezekiel spoke about the stick of Judah (the Bible) and the stick of Ephraim (the Book of Mormon) being brought together as one. Both Ezekiel (in the Old Testament) and Lehi (in the Book of Mormon) indicate that they shall ‘grow together’ to confound false doctrine, establish peace and bring us to a knowledge of the covenants (see Ezekiel 37:16-17, 2 Nephi 3:12).”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2020 general conference, “The Coming Forth of the Book of Mormon”

“Isaiah was not the only Old Testament prophet who foretold the Book of Mormon. Ezekiel wrote:

“‘Take thee one stick, and write upon it, For Judah, and for the children of Israel …: then take another stick, and write upon it, For Joseph, the stick of Ephraim, and for all the house of Israel …:

“‘And join them one to another into one stick; and they shall become one in thine hand’ (Ezekiel 37:16-17).

“Today, Saints living in many nations of the earth gratefully hold the Bible (the stick of Judah) and the Book of Mormon (the stick of Ephraim) bound as one in their hands.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2007 general conference, “Scriptural Witnesses”

Ezekiel 47

“A heavenly messenger showed Ezekiel a vision of a temple with water gushing out of it. Ezekiel was told:

“‘These waters issue out … and go down into the desert, and go into the [dead] sea …, [and] the waters shall be healed.

“‘And it shall come to pass, that every thing that liveth, which moveth, whithersoever the rivers shall come, shall live: … for they shall be healed; and every thing shall live whither the river cometh’ (Ezekiel 47:8-9).

“Two characteristics of the water are noteworthy. First, though the small stream had no tributaries, it grew into a mighty river, becoming wider and deeper the farther it flowed. Something similar happens with the blessings that flow from the temple as individuals are sealed as families. Meaningful growth occurs going backward and forward through the generations as sealing ordinances weld families together.

“Second, the river renewed everything that it touched. The blessings of the temple likewise have a stunning capacity to heal. Temple blessings can heal hearts and lives and families.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2018 general conference, “Family History and Temple Work: Sealing and Healing”