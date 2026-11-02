The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpets performs during a Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

Registration for the random selection process for tickets to attend The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s Christmas concerts opened Monday, Nov. 2, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 15, on the choir’s website at TheTabernacleChoir.org/christmas-tickets.

The Christmas concerts will be Dec. 17, 18 and 19 under the direction of Mack Wilberg, music director of the choir, and Ryan Murphy, associate music director, announced a news release at ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Guest artists — traditionally a singer and a narrator — for the Christmas concerts are still to be announced.

“The choir’s objective is to celebrate the life and birth of Jesus Christ. There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than with the music that reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas,” Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said in the news release.

Also, the choir and orchestra’s 2025 Christmas concert will be broadcast and streamed in December along with two other specials with the musicians — “The Light of Christmas,” with previous Christmas concert artists, and “Voices of Hope,” about the performance in California’s Hollywood Bowl earlier this year. See below for information on when they will air.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

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Tickets to the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert

The concert — with the 360-voice choir, 200-plus members of the Orchestra at Temple Square and 32 bell ringers from the Bells at Temple Square, all of whom are volunteers — celebrating the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, will be in the Conference Center at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

Tickets are free and required to attend the concerts in person, which are Thursday, Dec. 17, to Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. MST. They are distributed through random selection for up to four tickets per household. Admission is open to those 8 years old and older.

Registration for the random selection is on the choir’s website at TheTabernacleChoir.org/christmas-tickets from Monday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Nov. 15. Tickets will be distributed to those selected by Dec. 1.

A standby line for the Christmas concerts will form in the Tabernacle on Temple Square 90 minutes prior to concert time.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs with the Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel's Trumpets during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The 30-minute “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 a.m. MST will be a special Christmas-themed broadcast from the Conference Center. To attend, reservations, which are free, can be made on TempleSquare.org or through the Temple Square app. (As of Monday morning, tickets were not yet available for the Dec. 20 “Music & the Spoken Word.”) Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.

The live Christmas concerts are not available for streaming and have typically been broadcast on PBS and BYUtv the following year. See below for viewing times for the 2025 concert.

How to watch the 2025 Christmas concerts and other specials

‘Peace on Earth’

The 2025 Christmas concerts featured married couple Stephanie J. Block, a Tony Award-winning actor, and Sebastian Arcelus, Broadway and television star. Arcelus narrated the story of Christmas Eve 1968, when Apollo 8 astronauts were orbiting the moon.

Ryan Murphy, associate director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, left, stands with guest performers, from left, Julián Mansilla, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and Leandro Curaba after performing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The concert — titled “Peace on Earth: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir” — will air on PBS on Monday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 24. The concert will be available to stream on the PBS app and PBS YouTube channel from Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26, through New Year’s Day. It will also air on BYUtv in December.

The concert on CD and DVD will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 6, and more information will be available on the choir’s website at TheTabernacleChoir.org.

Sebastian Arcelus stands on the Conference Center stage with a view of Earth from the moon projected behind him during The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's 2025 Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert was in 2000 with soul singer Gladys Knight and “Touched By an Angel” actor Roma Downey. In 2001, the late Angela Lansbury, who starred in “Murder, She Wrote,” joined the choir and orchestra.

PBS began broadcasting a 60-minute recording of the previous year’s concert in 2004. Since 2017, BYUtv joined with the choir to produce the 90-minute broadcast specials.

‘The Light of Christmas’

On Thursday, Dec. 17, “The Light of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” hourlong holiday special will air on the CW Network at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific time (check local listings) and feature The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square with performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Neal McDonough, Megan Hilty and Michael Maliakel for a celebration of Christmas, music, faith and giving. Chenoweth performed during the choir and orchestra’s 2018 Christmas concert; McDonough and Hilty in 2021; and Maliakel in 2023.

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‘Voices of Hope’

On Saturday, Dec. 26, CBS will air “Voices of Hope” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific time (check local listings). It is hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight” and includes performances from the choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, and recorded in June.

Celebrating 100 years since the choir first sang at the Hollywood Bowl, the special features performances by Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Daniel Emmet and others, according to the news release. Block and Arcelus also performed during the concert.