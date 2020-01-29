Church announces name change for official Twitter handle

People walk around between Temple Square and the Conference Center between morning and afternoon sessions of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
People walk around between Temple Square and the Conference Center between morning and afternoon sessions of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A change in the username for the official Twitter account of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced Wednesday by Newsroom.

The username @Ch_JesusChrist has now replaced @ChurchNewsroom.

This change better emphasizes the name of Jesus Christ and helps Twitter users mention the Church more clearly in tweets and personal profiles.

Read more: A look at the impact of President Nelson’s charge to call The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by its full name

To see complete list of official Church social media accounts, visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.