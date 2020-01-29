Church announces name change for official Twitter handle

A change in the username for the official Twitter account of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced Wednesday by Newsroom.
The username @Ch_JesusChrist has now replaced @ChurchNewsroom.
This change better emphasizes the name of Jesus Christ and helps Twitter users mention the Church more clearly in tweets and personal profiles.
Read more: A look at the impact of President Nelson’s charge to call The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by its full name
To see complete list of official Church social media accounts, visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org.