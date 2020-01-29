Church announces name change for official Twitter handle

A change in the username for the official Twitter account of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced Wednesday by Newsroom.

The username @Ch_JesusChrist has now replaced @ChurchNewsroom.

This change better emphasizes the name of Jesus Christ and helps Twitter users mention the Church more clearly in tweets and personal profiles.

To see complete list of official Church social media accounts, visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org.