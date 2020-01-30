Church releases statement about missionaries and the coronavirus

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: AP Photo

The following statement was issued by Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, regarding missionary precautions and the coronavirus:

“While the Church does not conduct missionary work in mainland China, there are more than 67,000 missionaries serving around the world and their health and safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus and are in regular contact with medical professionals and experts on this issue.

“We are following the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local authorities throughout the world and are ready to make adjustments as needed. Information is being distributed to mission leaders and missionaries that will help them take steps to protect themselves against respiratory illness. As they communicate weekly, parents should encourage their missionaries to follow standard practices to stay healthy and protect against illness.”

Read more: President Nelson reaches out to China, responds to coronavirus by sending protective equipment

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.