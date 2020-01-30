Church releases statement about missionaries and the coronavirus

The following statement was issued by Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, regarding missionary precautions and the coronavirus:

“While the Church does not conduct missionary work in mainland China, there are more than 67,000 missionaries serving around the world and their health and safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus and are in regular contact with medical professionals and experts on this issue.

“We are following the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local authorities throughout the world and are ready to make adjustments as needed. Information is being distributed to mission leaders and missionaries that will help them take steps to protect themselves against respiratory illness. As they communicate weekly, parents should encourage their missionaries to follow standard practices to stay healthy and protect against illness.”