Full-time missionary from Samoa serving in Sierra Leone dies of malaria

A full-time missionary from Samoa serving in Sierra Leone has passed away due to complications from malaria.

Elder Antonio Schwenke, 19, of Vailima, Samoa, passed away Friday, March 13. He had been serving in the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission since May 2019.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and pray sincerely for his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

Earlier this week, Sister Katherine Pindar, a 19-year-old full-time missionary from Mesa, Arizona, serving in the Texas Houston East Mission, died in her sleep following a brief illness.