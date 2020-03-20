3 Church facilities and 12 meetinghouses damaged in 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Several Church facilities in Salt Lake City appear to have sustained structural damage during Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake, the Church reported in an updated statement on Thursday evening, March 19.

The Humanitarian Center, Deseret Manufacturing facility and Beehive Clothing manufacturing plant each appear to have structural damage, which is currently being assessed. The Beehive Clothing manufacturing plant also sustained interior damage. These buildings, located on Salt Lake City’s west side, will remain closed until further notice.

“Additionally, 12 meetinghouses likewise appear to have sustained structural damage and will require further assessment,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff. “Most of these meetinghouses are located in the Magna area.”

The earthquake caused minor damage to the Salt Lake Temple, including the trumpet falling from the Angel Moroni statue and displacement of some smaller spire stones.

No structural damage to buildings on Temple Square or at Church headquarters has been reported. Buildings at headquarters have reopened but remain closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.