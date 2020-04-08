Latter-day Saints participate in worldwide solemn assembly and Hosanna Shout during general conference

Sinara Page of the Campo Grande Ward, Campo Grande Stake in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, sent in this photo of her family before the Sunday morning session of general conference, in which members worldwide participated in a solemn assembly and Hosanna Shout. Credit: Sinara Page
Eliza Peck, 10, and Keira Peck, 4, of the Hardin Valley Ward, Knoxville Tennessee Stake, get ready to participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Carolee Peck wrote, “At the end of the solemn assembly and after the Hosannah shout, such a beautiful and strong witness of the Spirit filled my soul. I know the things testified of in the sessions are true. Such a beautiful peace. I am grateful for the privilege of being alive to as President Nelson stated, “have a front row seat” to the events of the last days. I am grateful for the blessings that have come from Joseph Smith’s First Vision and the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I honestly cannot understand what my life would be like without these blessings because they permeate every aspect of my life.” Credit: Carolee Peck
Paul Higueros, Lisbett Higueros, Gaby Higueros and Elder D Higueros of the Arrazola Ward, Guatemala City Don Justo Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Lisbett Higueros wrote, “We felt the Spirit so strong and although we are all so far from our ward members, we were able to feel the unity of our worldwide brothers and sisters during the Hosanna Shout.” Credit: Lisbett Higueros
Carson, 16, Stella, 10, Holden, 13, Preston, 7, and Nicole Bybee of the Bethany Ward, Cedar Mill Oregon Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Travis Bybee
Antonio L. Navarrete, Marylou V. Navarrete, Ethan Navarrete, Ivan Navarrete and Sebastian Navarrete of the Immokale Branch (Spanish), Naples Florida Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Marylou V. Navarrete
The Noble family of the Jardines Ward, Santiago Dominican Republic East Stake, participates in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Ana Noble
Connie Hatton and her husband participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Connie Hatton wrote, “What a wonderful conference! Especially during this time of quarantine and self-isolation. Technology has brought us all together in this momentous occasion. We felt like we needed to capture this moment when we could unite with other members all over the world in the Hosanna shout.” Credit: Connie Hatton
Dorothy Johnson, far right, of Appleton, Wisconsin, joins in on the Hosanna Shout during the dedication of the Conference Center in the Sunday morning session of the October 2000 general conference. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Sophie Urano, daughter of Brett and Samantha Urano of the Abbotsford 1st Ward, Abbotsford British Columbia Stake, practices the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Samantha Urano wrote, “Sophie and I were so blessed to watch general conference from the refuge of our home, while my husband, who is a first responder, was working. We are grateful for a prophet of God who leads and guides this Church through revelation, and especially for the inspired apostolic blessing he pronounced on Sunday afternoon.” Credit: Samantha Urano
Soren, Oskar, Liz, Jesper, Magnus, Dan, Karsten and Anders Agle of the Fallbrook 1st Ward, Vista California Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Liz Agle wrote, “We were so thrilled that our children would have the experience of joining in the Hosanna Shout with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world!” Credit: Liz Agle
President Gordon B. Hinckley demonstrates to the congregation during the October 2000 general conference how to give the Hosanna Shout. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson leads the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

At the close of the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference, Latter-day Saints in their homes around the world convened a solemn assembly as President Russell M. Nelson led the Hosanna Shout. 

The solemn assembly and Hosanna Shout served as a benediction to President Nelson’s remarks, in which he read “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.”

“We pray that this will be a spiritual highlight for you as we express in global unison our profound gratitude to God the Father and His Beloved Son by praising Them in this unique way,” said President Nelson of the Hosanna Shout in an earlier session of conference. 

Church President Russell M. Nelson leads the Hosanna Shout at the conclusion of the Sunday morning session of general conference, April 5, 2020. The Hosanna Shout is a way for Latter-day Saints to give honor and praise to God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ. This is an especially notable act to take place as the Church celebrates the bicentennial of Joseph Smith’s First Vision of Deity.
Church President Russell M. Nelson leads the Hosanna Shout at the conclusion of the Sunday morning session of general conference, April 5, 2020. The Hosanna Shout is a way for Latter-day Saints to give honor and praise to God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ. This is an especially notable act to take place as the Church celebrates the bicentennial of Joseph Smith’s First Vision of Deity. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Hosanna Shout is an expression of worship and gratitude. President Nelson described it as “a sacred tribute to the Father and the Son, symbolizing the reaction of the multitude when the Savior made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem. 

Read more: What is the Hosanna Shout?

“It also reaffirms what young Joseph experienced that day in the Sacred Grove — namely that the Father and the Son are two glorified beings Whom we worship and praise.” 

He invited the media “to treat this very sacred observance with dignity and respect.”

Carson, 16, Stella, 10, Holden, 13, Preston, 7, and Nicole Bybee of the Bethany Ward, Cedar Mill Oregon Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Travis Bybee

Under President Nelson’s direction, millions in their homes stood and waved a clean white handkerchief while shouting in unison, “Hosanna, Hosanna, Hosanna to God and the Lamb,” three times, followed by “Amen, Amen and Amen.”

Following the Hosanna Shout, a pre-recorded version was shown of the “Hosanna Anthem” sung by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, and members joined in singing “The Spirit of God.”

Latter-day Saints join together for the Hosanna Shout as each new temple is dedicated or rededicated. The Hosanna Shout has also been given during a few other historic occasions, such as the dedication of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. 

Paul Higueros, Lisbett Higueros, Gaby Higueros and Elder D Higueros of the Arrazola Ward, Guatemala City Don Justo Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Lisbett Higueros wrote, “We felt the Spirit so strong and although we are all so far from our ward members, we were able to feel the unity of our worldwide brothers and sisters during the Hosanna Shout.” Credit: Lisbett Higueros
Eliza Peck, 10, and Keira Peck, 4, of the Hardin Valley Ward, Knoxville Tennessee Stake, get ready to participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Carolee Peck wrote, “At the end of the solemn assembly and after the Hosannah shout, such a beautiful and strong witness of the Spirit filled my soul. I know the things testified of in the sessions are true. Such a beautiful peace. I am grateful for the privilege of being alive to as President Nelson stated, “have a front row seat” to the events of the last days. I am grateful for the blessings that have come from Joseph Smith’s First Vision and the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I honestly cannot understand what my life would be like without these blessings because they permeate every aspect of my life.” Credit: Carolee Peck
Antonio L. Navarrete, Marylou V. Navarrete, Ethan Navarrete, Ivan Navarrete and Sebastian Navarrete of the Immokale Branch (Spanish), Naples Florida Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Marylou V. Navarrete
Connie Hatton and her husband participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Connie Hatton wrote, “What a wonderful conference! Especially during this time of quarantine and self-isolation. Technology has brought us all together in this momentous occasion. We felt like we needed to capture this moment when we could unite with other members all over the world in the Hosanna shout.” Credit: Connie Hatton
Soren, Oskar, Liz, Jesper, Magnus, Dan, Karsten and Anders Agle of the Fallbrook 1st Ward, Vista California Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Liz Agle wrote, “We were so thrilled that our children would have the experience of joining in the Hosanna Shout with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world!” Credit: Liz Agle
The Noble family of the Jardines Ward, Santiago Dominican Republic East Stake, participates in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Ana Noble
