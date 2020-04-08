Latter-day Saints participate in worldwide solemn assembly and Hosanna Shout during general conference

“We pray that this will be a spiritual highlight for you as we express in global unison our profound gratitude to God the Father and His Beloved Son by praising Them in this unique way,” said President Nelson of the Hosanna Shout in an earlier session of conference.
The Hosanna Shout is an expression of worship and gratitude. President Nelson described it as “a sacred tribute to the Father and the Son, symbolizing the reaction of the multitude when the Savior made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem.
“It also reaffirms what young Joseph experienced that day in the Sacred Grove — namely that the Father and the Son are two glorified beings Whom we worship and praise.”
He invited the media “to treat this very sacred observance with dignity and respect.”
Under President Nelson’s direction, millions in their homes stood and waved a clean white handkerchief while shouting in unison, “Hosanna, Hosanna, Hosanna to God and the Lamb,” three times, followed by “Amen, Amen and Amen.”
Following the Hosanna Shout, a pre-recorded version was shown of the “Hosanna Anthem” sung by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, and members joined in singing “The Spirit of God.”
Latter-day Saints join together for the Hosanna Shout as each new temple is dedicated or rededicated. The Hosanna Shout has also been given during a few other historic occasions, such as the dedication of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.