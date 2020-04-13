FSY conferences in U.S. and Canada in 2020 are postponed due to COVID-19

Due to continued COVID-19 concerns, all For the Strength of Youth conferences planned in the United States and Canada for 2020 will be postponed until 2021, Church leaders announced Monday, April 13.

FSY conferences are five-day events with classes, devotionals, dances and other activities for youth 14 and up that have been happening internationally for several years. The conferences were set to begin in the United States and Canada in 2020 as part of the new Children and Youth program.

Outside of the United States and Canada, Area Presidencies will provide guidance on whether FSY conferences will be held, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines established by local and national governments.

An updated schedule of FSY conferences to be held in the United States and Canada in 2021–23 can be found here. Additional information about FSY conferences is available at FSY.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.