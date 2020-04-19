Senior missionary dies due to complications from COVID-19

Elder Allen Dee Pace and his wife, Sister Nedra Pace. Elder Pace died Saturday, April 18, due to complications from COVID-19.
Elder Allen Dee Pace and his wife, Sister Nedra Pace. Elder Pace died Saturday, April 18, due to complications from COVID-19. Credit: Courtesy Pace family

Elder Allen Dee Pace, 68, a senior missionary from Willard, Utah, died Saturday, April 18, due to complications from COVID-19.

Elder Pace and his wife, Sister Nedra Pace, had been serving in the Michigan Detroit Mission since December 2019, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff. They had not yet been formally released from missionary service prior to his death.

After becoming ill in mid-March, Elder Pace went into the care of his wife and daughter in a nearby state. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Elder Pace as they mourn his passing, and we continue to pray for all who are impacted by this pandemic,” Woodruff said.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.