Sister Connie Welling Watts, wife of emeritus General Authority, dies at 76

Sister Connie Welling Watts, wife of Elder Gordon T. Watts, died on April 23, 2020, in South Weber, Utah at the age of 76.

Sister Watts was born in Fielding, Utah, on Feb. 23, 1944. She married Gordon T. Watts on Sept. 19, 1963, in the Logan Utah Temple.

She served with her husband as he served as a General Authority Seventy from 1998-2004 and presided over the Philippines Quezon City Mission from 1995-1998. She also served as matron of the Ogden Utah Temple from 2005 to 2008.

At the time of Elder Watts’ calling to serve as a General Authority Seventy, Sister Watts shared with the Church News how they were “blessed with goodly children” — two daughters and two sons.

Although Elder Watts spent a good deal of time away from his family due to his callings, she said, “We feel that through Church service, you bless your family with spiritual experiences even when you can’t always bless them with your presence.”

Sister Watts is survived by her husband, four children, 20 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held on May 2 in Fielding, Utah. A memorial service will be considered once conditions permit.