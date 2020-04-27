Tabernacle Choir’s 2020 European tour postponed a year due to COVID-19

European fans of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will have to wait a year to watch a performance of the Church-sponsored organizations in person.

On Monday, April 27, the Choir and Orchestra announced their 2020 Heritage Tour scheduled for several European nations will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year’s performances will be in all the same cities planned for the original tour.

The Choir and Orchestra were preparing for concerts in Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Cardiff and Newport, Wales; and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Further information about revised dates and ticket information will be published in the next few weeks, according to Monday’s announcement.  Until that time, patrons are being asked not to contact venues until further details are available.

The choir and the orchestra last toured two years ago when they made stops at several cities along the United States’ Pacific Coast and in Vancouver, Canada during their 2018 Classic Coast Tour.

The past few days have been busy for Choir and Orchestra leaders.

On Thursday, they unveiled a new Choir logo designed to reflect the iconic organization’s forward-thinking direction while remaining linked to its rich past. The new logo — or “visual identity” — is already being used on the Choir’s Twitter and other social media sites and features the familiar Tabernacle organ pipes.

The Choir is also planning the release of a new CD in May.

