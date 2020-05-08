Church reiterates travel guidelines for departing, returning missionaries and their families

With its full-time missionaries worldwide departing for new assignments and others returning home as their service concludes, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has reiterated its travel guidelines for them as well as their family and friends.

“When they depart or return home — regardless of location — we ask missionaries and their families to strictly follow established guidelines to prevent the spread of illness while at the airport or on an airplane,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff in a statement released Friday, May 8.

A week earlier, the Church had announced new missionary assignments and reassignments were being made after tens of thousands of missionaries had been released or had returned to their home countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Families should limit the number of people picking up, dropping off or accompanying a missionary based on local airport regulations, Woodruff said.

“Whenever missionaries are inside the airport or an airplane, they should wear a mask, avoid congregating in groups, not shake hands or hug, and obey all social distancing measures,” he said, adding that above all, missionaries and their families should promptly follow all instructions from airport officials or volunteers.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31 had announced adjustments and options for missionary service, including temporary releases and reassignments when conditions allow, or the delay of one’s missionary service.

“We appreciate the cooperation of missionaries and their families as we all work to follow these important safety guidelines,” Woodruff said.