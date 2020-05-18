Sister Joyce Taylor, widow of former General Authority, dies at 87

Sister Joyce Taylor, widow of Elder Russell C. Taylor, died on May 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah, at the age of 87.

Sister Taylor served alongside her husband as he presided over the Georgia Atlanta Mission from 1976 to 1979 prior to his call as a General Authority Seventy.

Following her husband’s call as a General Authority Seventy, they served together in the Denver Colorado Temple from 1995 to 1998, with Elder Taylor serving as temple president and Sister Taylor serving as temple matron. Elder Taylor served as a General Authority Seventy from 1984 to 1989.

Sister Taylor is survived by six children — Gregory, Mark, Warren, Colleen, Timothy and Janis — 26 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elder Russell C. Taylor, who died in April 2016.

No funeral service was held for Sister Taylor. A grave-side service for the family was held in St. George, Utah, on May 8.