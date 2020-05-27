From high school tuba player to NFL vet: Jordan Devey’s remarkable journey continues

Several years ago, Disney made the feel-good flick “Invincible” about Vince Papale — a real-life high school teacher who landed a roster spot with the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons despite having no college football experience.

Much respect to Mr. Papale, but his unorthodox path to the National Football League can’t match the ongoing saga of eight-year NFL veteran Jordan Devey — a well-traveled returned missionary who never played a down of high school football.

Devey’s football story begins in the band room of American Fork (Utah) High School, dips across international borders into Central America, boomerangs back to rural Utah and then shifts east to bluesy Memphis before making stops in six different NFL cities — from Baltimore to Las Vegas.

And yes, if Hollywood’s paying attention, there’s even a Super Bowl victory included along the way.

Like many sagas, Devey’s story begins with a setback.

The native Utahn played little league football in junior high. “But I was growing so fast that I [developed] the knee condition Osgood-Schlatter,” he said. “It was pretty severe, and our doctor recommended that I stop playing football until I stopped growing.”

So while many of his hometown buddies spent their falls on the gridiron, Jordan honed his skills on the tuba with the high school band and then played baseball in the spring.

“I just watched football from the sidelines.”

But football hadn’t forgotten about the big athletic guy who was considering a musical career.

“I ended up growing another two inches on my mission in Costa Rica,” he said.

Topping off at 6-feet-7-inches, Elder Devey was simply called “El Grande” by many of the Costa Ricans who would spot him around town going about his missionary activities.

A couple of his missionary companions had been first-rate high school football players. “And they would tell me, ‘Man, you’re too big not to play.’ I still had a little fire to play football — and the things they told me only added to that fire.”

But his focus was sharing the gospel. His towering stature and affable nature made it easy to connect with people. Costa Rica’s renowned “Pura Vida” (Pure Life) lifestyle remains with him more than a decade later.

“I absolutely loved my mission. I was fortunate to serve in some of the most beautiful parts of the country and meet so many beautiful people. It was an awesome time for me.”

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Devey (65) protects the offensive line during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Credit: Las Vegas Raiders

Following his mission, he returned home and phoned a football coach at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. The coach’s first impulse may have been to cut the call short after learning Devey didn’t play in high school. But he was savvy enough to ask a single question: “So how big are you?”

The answer: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds.

“Why don’t you come and meet with us,” replied the wise coach.

Devey possessed all the natural attributes required of an elite college football lineman, but he had much to learn. “At first, it all felt pretty foreign to me.”

His offensive line coach, Dan Gerber, challenged him to approach the technical intricacies of his position in the same manner that he learned Spanish on his mission. “Once I had that talk with him, things started to click, little by little,” he said.

Devey added that many of the lessons he learned as a young elder in Costa Rica — typical missionary stuff like working hard and adhering to rigorous schedules — continues to serve him well as a veteran pro athlete.

“The daily schedule for an NFL team is very similar to the daily schedule of a missionary. I still live each day by a [clearly defined] routine.”

Surrounded by farmland and turkey plants, the town of Ephraim doesn’t resemble the metropolises where Devey would ultimately ply his football skills. But he is certain God placed him exactly where he needed to be.

“When I went to Snow, I just put everything in the Lord’s hand and worked as hard as I could.”

The one-time walk-on’s play for the junior college Badgers eventually grabbed the attention of D1 programs. Scholarship offers soon followed.

Devey faced big decisions — but he didn’t make them alone. Prior to his sophomore year, he began dating fellow student Linsey Hodgkiss. A Snow College basketball player, Linsey came from a football family (her brother, Corby, played safety at BYU) and can break down gridiron plays like a grizzled coach. It was a perfect match.

The two married at the Dallas Texas Temple while still college students.

“Linsey knows the game inside and out,” he said. “Oftentimes, after a game, she will want to talk about four or five specific plays that happened. She knows offensive line play really well.”

Together they decided the University of Memphis would be the ideal place for Jordan to continue his education and football development. “My wife and I knelt together in prayer, and we both knew Memphis was where I needed to be,” he said.

While a Tiger, Devey’s skills continued to improve even as he put on weight and got stronger. He was named the team MVP following his senior season in 2012. Naturally, he wondered if he was good enough to play football at the next level.

Undrafted, he participated in the Baltimore Ravens training camp in 2013 before signing with New England. Devey made his NFL debut in 2014 in the Patriots’ opener versus Miami. That season ended with a Super Bowl win.

Since then, he’s helped protect quarterbacks and open holes for running backs for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Jordan and Linsey Devey and their children, son Cash, 5, and daughter MJ, age 2. Credit: Courtesy of Linsey Devey

“We’ve just learned to adapt,” said Linsey Devey of the family’s frequent relocations. “Our 5-year-old son, Cash, makes friends quickly because he has moved so many times.”

Despite the often transient life of a pro football player, the Deveys have established a permanent home near Kansas City. Jordan and Linsey are the parents of two kids — son Cash and 2-year-old daughter, MJ.

Busy schedules aside, the Deveys enjoy the friendship of many in the Stanley Ward, Olathe Kansas Stake. They are often called upon for firesides and other Church duties in the region.

“And Jordan is a great husband and father,” said Bishop Jonathan Jardine, adding that, whenever possible, the family still takes part in Sabbath-day services, even on game days.

Linsey Devey is grateful that wherever football takes her family, they are welcomed by fellow Latter-day Saints. “It’s comforting to know that wherever we go — and we’ve been all over the United States — that the Church is the same. It always feels like home.”

Even in the hyper-competitive, big business world of pro football, Devey says he doesn’t need to sectionalize his career and the gospel.

“I’ve had numerous opportunities to share my faith with teammates and others who might have questions or misconceptions,” he said. “I realize that, as a Latter-day Saint, I do have extra eyes on me.”

Sabbath-day observances can be a logistical challenge during the season. But Devey does what he can to make it a special day. “And during the off-season, I’m able to fully participate in the ward, have fun and get to know the other ward members.”

While waiting at home for the pandemic to end and the 2020 NFL season to begin, Devey follows the Spirit’s guidance, just as he did during his mission and college years. He knows his crazy journey from high school tuba player to NFL veteran is no coincidence.

“I know the Lord has been mindful of me throughout my career,” he said, “I’m just very fortunate and blessed to be able to do this.”