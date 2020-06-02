17 Deseret Industries stores reopened June 2, others expected in coming days

Deseret Industries will reopen some of its stores this week with reduced hours and begin accepting donations by appointment.

The nonprofit work-training business owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will strictly follow local government safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, June 2, news release.

Seventeen of the 44 stores opened June 2. Locations include all four stores in Arizona; Burley and Pocatello, Idaho; Las Vegas and Las Vegas South, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Brigham City, Cedar City, Logan, Price, Richfield, St. George, Tooele, and Vernal, Utah.

Other stores are expected to open in the coming days and weeks. The status of each Deseret Industries location can be found at deseretindustries.org/reopen.

“We expect an influx of donations into our stores,” said Brent Palmer, Deseret Industries manager of operations, in the news release. “We are so grateful for everyone who has waited to donate, and we want to accept as many donations as possible. Donated items allow us to help the associates in our job-training program.”

Most stores will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with reduced hours to allow for restocking and sanitization.

The following information should be considered by those who wish to donate items or visit the stores:

Donating used items

Stores will accept donations by appointment only. Visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to schedule a time.

Donations of mattresses and box springs are no longer accepted. A full list of prohibited items can be found at deseretindustries.org/donate.

Deseret Industries will quarantine donations. This will limit the number of items that can be accepted during the initial reopening period.

Donation drop-off operations may close early because of increased demand and time required to quarantine each donation.

Donors are asked to wait in their vehicle until it is their turn to donate. Once they have reached the drop-off area, donors can remove items from their car and place them in the designated bins or carts.

Donors are encouraged to wear masks.

In-store safety measures

The number of people in each store will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

All associates and staff will wear gloves and masks. Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks.

Carts will be sanitized between customers.

Stores will be cleaned more frequently.

Signage and floor stickers will help customers and staff follow social distancing guidelines.

Fitting rooms, restrooms and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed.

The sales floor will be restocked only while the store is closed.

Customers should avoid sitting on furniture or loitering.

All Deseret Industries locations closed on March 17 but continued to provide goods and commodities for bishop’s orders and community grants. Some locations in Utah have been involved in ProjectProtect, a charitable initiative to provide 5 million masks to health care workers.