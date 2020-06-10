Sister LaRae Wood Woolsey, wife of emeritus General Authority, dies at 94

Sister LaRae Wood Woolsey, widow of emeritus General Authority Elder Durrel A. Woolsey, died on Thursday, June 4, in Alpine, Utah, at the age of 94. Her husband preceded her in death last year in May.

Elder and Sister Woolsey served as president and companion of the Arizona Tempe Mission from 1987 to 1990 and as president and matron of the Oakland California Temple from 1996 to 1999. Elder Woolsey served as a General Authority Seventy from 1990 to 1995.

LaRae Wood was born March 24, 1926 in Hurricane, Utah. She and Durrel Woolsey were high school friends, both having grown up in Cedar City, Utah. The two friends reconnected after Durrel Woolsey served in the U.S. Navy for several years following high school, and the couple was then married and sealed in the St. George Utah Temple on Aug. 3, 1946.

Of their time serving in the Church together, Sister Woolsey said: “When you have a willing heart, you can do anything. Because we are Heavenly Father’s children, each of us has divine potential. There’s nothing like watching young missionaries begin to realize their potential and to keep encouraging them to reach beyond what they can see to what we can see.”

Sister Woolsey is survived by her three children, Bruce, Geri, and Gena; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A small graveside service will be held for Sister Woolsey on Saturday, June 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Alpine City Cemetery, 20 N. Main Street in Alpine, Utah.