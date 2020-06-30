Elder L. Aldin Porter, emeritus General Authority, dies at age 88

Elder L. Aldin Porter, emeritus General Authority, died Monday, June 29, in Morgan, Utah, at the age of 88.

Nine months into his service as president of the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, the 55-year-old mission president received a phone call from President Gordon B. Hinckley, then-first counselor in the First Presidency, asking him to accept a call to serve in the First Quorum of the Seventy. Despite feelings of inadequacy, he responded, “I know this: Sister Porter and I love the Brethren and will follow their counsel.”

Elder Porter was sustained April 4, 1987, and served faithfully until he received emeritus status in 2001. From 1996 until then, he also served as the senior president of the Seventy. Following his call as a General Authority Seventy, he served as president of the Salt Lake Temple from 2002 to 2005, with his wife, Sister Shirley Porter, as temple matron. Among other callings throughout his life, he also served as a bishop, stake president, regional representative and stake patriarch.

“May I suggest in all seriousness and solemnity that a very careful study of (‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World,’) will assist you in a major way as you begin to build a home and a family. If your proposed marriage partner is not in agreement with the doctrines taught therein, know there is danger in your committing your life to him or her.” –Elder L. Aldin Porter Credit: Photo by Michael Brandy

Lloyd Aldin Porter was born in Salt Lake City on June 30, 1931, to J. Lloyd and Revon Hayward Porter and grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After serving in the West Central States Mission, he married Shirley Palmer of Houston, Texas, on Feb. 19, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. The couple were married for 67 years and have six children.

While Elder Porter focused his career in the insurance business, he and his wife also operated a small farm in Meridian, Idaho. The farm produced cattle, hay, grain and corn, but it’s most important crop, he said, were “fine sons and daughters.”

In his 14 years as a General Authority, Elder Porter often encouraged Church members to develop faith in the prophets and their admonitions. “Seek the confirmation of the Spirit that they are inspired. Then when they speak and you respond positively to their counsel, you will find comfort, peace, and even joy,” he said.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sister Shirley Porter, who passed away three months earlier; a daughter, Sheri Wright, who passed away in 2012; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Powell, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by three daughters, Lorie, Julie, and Leslie; two sons, Brent and John; 30 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.