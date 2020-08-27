Church announces youth theme for 2021

The 2021 youth theme for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced in a notice to general and local leaders and on the StriveToBe Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 27.

“How can you go and do His great work?” stated the post on the Church’s youth Instagram account, with an accompanying image of a heart within a thumbprint.

The theme “A great work” comes from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.”

The theme was chosen in response to President Russell M. Nelson‘s invitation for every young woman and every young man to “enlist in the youth battalion of the Lord to help gather Israel” and in coordination with the upcoming year’s “Come, Follow Me” study, according to the notice.

Parents and leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme scripture at home and at Church throughout the year. The theme can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences, devotionals and For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences.

Resources for the theme — including music, videos and art — will be available later this year on social media channels, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the new For the Strength of Youth magazine.

The youth theme for 2020 was “Go and do” from 1 Nephi 3:7: “And it came to pass that I, Nephi, said unto my father: I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”

