Church preparing to begin FSY conferences in U.S. and Canada summer 2021

Based on current information from medical and government officials regarding COVID-19, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to hold For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences in the United States and Canada in summer 2021.

A notice and enclosure sent to general and local Church leaders on Sept. 15 included information on recommending young single adults to serve as volunteer counselors, calling stake and ward FSY representatives and approving youth to attend FSY. Links to updated ward assignments for 2021 and stake assignments for 2021-2023 were also included.

FSY conferences are five-day events for youth ages 14-18 to strengthen faith in Jesus Christ through gospel study, classes and devotionals. FSY conferences have been happening internationally for several years. The conferences were set to begin in the U.S. and Canada in 2020 as part of the new Children and Youth program but were postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The format of the 2021 conferences may be changed or sessions may be postponed according to local restrictions. “If needed, an alternative youth activity will be provided,” the notice stated.

“FSY conferences are an important part of the Children and Youth effort, and we encourage all eligible youth to make every effort to attend.”

Two young women pose for a photo while attending a FSY conference. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Below is a summary of the information included in the announcement.

Recommending young single adults to serve as volunteer counselors

Whether or not youth in their stake will be attending an FSY conference in 2021, bishoprics in the U.S. and Canada are encouraged to submit recommendations for young single adult FSY counselors by Oct. 15, 2020. Recommendations can be submitted through Leader and Clerk Resources under “Applications.” More information regarding qualifications and responsibilities for counselors can be found at FSYcounselor.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Calling stake and ward FSY representatives

A member of the stake presidency is invited to call a stake FSY representative. The FSY office at Church headquarters will communicate with this individual regarding session dates, locations, transportation, registration and other logistics. This individual will also work with ward FSY representatives, priesthood leaders, stake and ward youth organization leaders, young single adult leaders, parents and youth.

A member of the bishopric or branch presidency is invited to call a ward FSY representative. This individual will work with the stake FSY representative and have similar responsibilities on the ward level.

Registration details

Youth invited to participate in an FSY conference should be approved by a member of the bishopric in Leader and Clerk Resources under “Applications” before Jan. 20, when registration begins. Exemptions for youth to attend a different session due to family vacations, medical issues, moves or custodial considerations may be requested through a member of the bishopric.

Stake FSY activities

To help increase the spiritual impact of FSY conferences, stakes are encouraged to plan at least two one-day stake FSY activities within the year they have been assigned to attend an FSY conference. Youth are encouraged to take the lead in planning these activities with the guidance of the stake FSY representative.

For more information, read the complete notice and enclosure on the Church’s Newsroom website.