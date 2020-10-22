Spanish speakers invited to ExpoGenealogía — a free, virtual family history event

Those who speak Spanish or have Mexican heritage are invited to participate in ExpoGenealogía — a free, virtual family history event entirely in Spanish on Oct. 30-31.

Coinciding with Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), this event is an opportunity to honor and celebrate family, said Antulio Muñoz, FamilySearch multi-area manager for Latin America. FamilySearch is one of ExpoGenealogía’s partners.

“It’s a good time to learn more about ancestors and traditions. It is a good opportunity to develop a feeling of belonging to the most important group of the humanity that is the family,” Muñoz said.

Similar to RootsTech, ExpoGenealogía will include entertainment, keynote speakers, classes and personal consultations. Speakers include Mexican athletes Paola Espinosa, Rommel Pacheco and Elsa Avila, as well as FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood.

Content will be available for on-demand viewing for a year, Muñoz said.

This will be the third ExpoGenealogía event. ExpoGenealogía 2019 — held in Mexico City, Mexico — drew more than 4,000 participants.

Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the online format of this upcoming event allows for greater reach to the Latino community. “We have a lot of people registering for the event from different countries in Latin America,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz added that he hopes ExpoGenealogía will “touch the hearts of the people to remember their ancestors and to remember that family values are the most important things in their life.”

Register for free at expogenealogia.mx.