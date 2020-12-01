Church announces dates for 2021 Churchwide events

Just in time for branches, wards and stakes to begin scheduling their local 2021 events, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the schedule of Churchwide events for 2021.

The dates were released Nov. 30 in official notice to stake presidents, bishops and other leaders.

According to the notice, “These events are meant to help individuals and families come closer to Jesus Christ through inspiration and instruction shared during these global broadcasts.”

The notice encourages Latter-day Saints to use the schedule as they plan for the upcoming year. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, please continue to follow local and First Presidency guidelines regarding gathering to participate in these events,” it states. “Information regarding whether an event will be virtual only, broadcast times, languages and viewing times will be sent to local leaders before each broadcast.”

An event article for each of the following events will be published on Events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org in English, with links to language versions included in each article. Details will be added as the date of an event gets closer. Events will also appear in members’ ward and stake calendars at Calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Member Tools app.

Stake and district technology specialists can find updated streaming, languages and rebroadcast details in the broadcast notices published at Letters.ChurchofJesusChrist.org several weeks before an event. For general help with satellite equipment and broadcast streaming, see mhtech.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Jan. 10, 2021

Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Feb. 21, 2021

Friend to Friend for Children

Feb. 25–27, 2021

RootsTech Connect: Family Discovery Day

March 17, 2021

Youth Music Festival

March 26 and 27, 2021

Handel’s Messiah

April 3–4, 2021

General Conference

April 29–30, 2021

BYU Women’s Conference

May 2, 2021

Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

June 13, 2021

Face to Face for Single Adults

July 22 and 23, 2021

Music for a Summer Evening (Pioneer Day Commemoration)

Sept. 12, 2021

Face to Face for Young Adults

Oct. 2–3, 2021

General Conference

Nov. 14, 2021

Face to Face for Youth

Dec. 5, 2021

First Presidency Christmas Devotional