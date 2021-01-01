Missionary serving in Nigeria passes away

Church members are mourning the death of a full-time missionary serving in Nigeria.

Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr., died Friday, Jan. 1, while serving in the Nigeria Lagos Mission. The 20-year-old missionary experienced a “sudden health episode” (unrelated to COVID-19) and was taken to the hospital, where he passed away, reported Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

Elder Iseh was from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and had been serving as a missionary since May of 2019.

“We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and pray they will be comforted during this difficult time,” Penrod said.