Marjorie Ethel Sackley, wife of General Authority and WWII veteran Elder Robert E. Sackley, dies at age 93

Sister Marjorie Ethel Orth Sackley, the widow of Elder Robert E. Sackley, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Gilbert, Arizona, at the age of 93.

Sister Sackley served faithfully with her husband in his various Church assignments around the world. The two consecrated their lives to serving in the Church and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sister Sackley met her husband in a hospital in Queensland, Australia, while he was recovering from an injury acquired in the Solomon Islands as a member of Australia’s commando forces during World War II. The two became friends, and Marjorie soon invited him to church meetings. He was baptized in 1946, and the two were married March 26, 1947, by Marjorie’s father, John Orth, who was a branch president.

Elder and Sister Sackley immigrated to Canada in 1954. In 1979, the couple went to the Philippines, where they opened a mission in Quezon City and, later, in Baguio. Three years later, they were called to serve in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1983, they were called to direct the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center and then went to Africa to lead the Nigeria Lagos Mission in 1986.

Elder Sackley served as a General Authority Seventy for roughly five years. He died in 1993 at age 70 while serving in the Pacific Area presidency.

During the funeral of Elder Sackley, who preceded his wife in death by 27 years, then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, commented, “Elder and Sister Sackley lived with a broad international perspective, having served in so many countries and continents of the earth.”

If individuals can contemplate the throngs from the isles of the sea, in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and the countries of Africa whose lives were enlightened by Bob and Marjorie Sackley, Elder Nelson said, then he or she can appreciate the powerful influence of their ministry.

Elder and Sister Sackley “were always ready for any assignment,” he said.

Sister Sackley is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn and Jennifer; three sons, Kenneth, Peter, and Wayne; 22 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Robert E. Sackley.