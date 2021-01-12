Children are invited to participate in virtual Friend to Friend event

Children ages 3-11 are invited to participate in an upcoming historic, first-of-its-kind Friend to Friend — a Face to Face-style virtual event with the Primary general presidency and music and activities.

Available for viewing beginning Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. MST, the broadcast will include messages from President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Parents and Primary leaders and teachers are also invited to join.

“I am so excited for the children to experience this very special Friend to Friend event,” said Primary General President Joy D. Jones in a Newsroom release. “I hope they will feel valued, needed and loved by Jesus and Heavenly Father. This will be a memorable opportunity to feel connected to other children around the world as they learn and sing together about how they can help like Jesus.”

Parents are encouraged to watch the event with their children at their convenience — during the live broadcast, during home evening, on Sunday or at another time. The event is made up of short segments designed to be watched over and over again.

“Each segment will be a great asset to home gospel study and be the catalyst for inspired family conversations,” said Sister Lisa Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency. “We can imagine children watching with their friends and sharing gospel messages as they learn to follow Jesus’ example together.”

During the event, children will be invited to participate in activities. Adults should plan to have a piece of paper, drawing utensils and scriptures nearby.

A brother and sister color together. Children ages 3-11 are invited to participate in a virtual Friend to Friend event on Saturday, Feb. 20. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Primary leaders and teachers are encouraged to share the recording with children, especially those who may not be watching with their parents, or consider using it as part of a Primary activity.

Depending on local circumstances and government restrictions, priesthood leaders may encourage children, parents and leaders to gather in homes, meetinghouses or other locations to participate. Priesthood leaders should follow the counsel of local and government leaders on gathering at the time of this event, the release stated.

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, added, “We hope this Friend to Friend event will strengthen children’s faith in Jesus Christ as they follow the Savior’s example by making and keeping covenants, serving and loving others as He has.”

The event will be available to view beginning on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. MDT in English (including ASL), Spanish and Portuguese, with originating content in each of these three languages. It will be available to view on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and other media.

Beginning March 13, 2021, the event will be available for viewing in Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Russian, Cebuano and Tagalog.

The event can be viewed any time after the initial broadcast and will be archived on face2face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Latter-day Saints Channel, Gospel Media and Gospel Library for streaming or downloading.